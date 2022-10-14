Ergonomics is a powerful cultural tool for manufacturers, industry observers say. Crain’s Cleveland Business (subscription required): Michael Goldberg, associate professor of design and innovation at Weatherhead School of Management and the executive director of the Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship, said automation in manufacturing will continue to transform the industry, with comprehensive ergonomics having clear cause-and-effect outcomes around productivity. “The Cleveland conundrum has always been keeping people here,” Goldberg said. “It’s a question of what satisfies an employee about their workplace, and what companies are doing to bring folks in.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO