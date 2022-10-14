Read full article on original website
Find or list a rental in the Cleveland area or connect with a roommate with new off-campus housing website
The Office of University Housing has launched a new off-campus housing website for the Case Western Reserve University community. The new site offers a map-based search tool with a variety of off-campus housing options in the Cleveland area. Property listings may include photos, virtual tours and videos, searchable amenities, and real-time pricing/availability. The service is free for CWRU students, faculty and staff—just sign up with your CWRU Network ID and passphrase to get started. In addition, students, faculty and staff receive a free rental listing with their CWRU network ID.
Miro Humer named vice president for [U]Tech, chief information officer
Provost Ben Vinson III announced today that Miro Humer has been named the university’s vice president for [U]Tech and chief information officer. “Since he joined Case Western Reserve, Miro has demonstrated exceptional commitment to meeting the technological needs of our entire community,” Vinson said. “From individual customer service to institution-wide cybersecurity, he continues to identify and execute improvements to [U]Tech’s contributions to our campus. I look forward to seeing all that he and his team will accomplish in the years to come.”
Apply for Executive Leadership Development Experience program; scholarships available
Weatherhead School of Management’s Executive Leadership Development Experience (ELDE) is accepting applications for a five-month course designed with Black professionals in mind. ELDE is a cohort-based program presenting practical opportunities for participants to expand their leadership skills while providing multiple ways to connect and grow their network in the Cleveland region.
CWRU EMS offers medical care to campus community; apply for upcoming EMT course
Case Western Reserve University Emergency Medical Service (CWRU EMS) serves the campus community by providing confidential and free medical care and transport. CWRU EMS treats anyone regardless of university affiliation and offers them high-quality care for medical emergencies. The organization has saved members of the campus community an estimated $50,000 in EMS charges and transportation fees this semester alone.
Weatherhead’s Michael Goldberg talks about business and working in Cleveland
Ergonomics is a powerful cultural tool for manufacturers, industry observers say. Crain’s Cleveland Business (subscription required): Michael Goldberg, associate professor of design and innovation at Weatherhead School of Management and the executive director of the Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship, said automation in manufacturing will continue to transform the industry, with comprehensive ergonomics having clear cause-and-effect outcomes around productivity. “The Cleveland conundrum has always been keeping people here,” Goldberg said. “It’s a question of what satisfies an employee about their workplace, and what companies are doing to bring folks in.”
Volunteer at an upcoming figure skating competition
The Case Western Reserve University Figure Skating Club is looking for volunteers to help with the Spartan Classic Figure Skating Competition Oct. 28–30. No figure-skating knowledge or experience is needed. Volunteer positions include score runners, ice monitors and check-in. Learn more and sign up as a volunteer.
Book launch: Until She Goes No More (Hasta ya no ir) new translation
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to a book launch for the translation of contemporary Chilean author Beatriz García Huidobro’s Hasta ya no ir (Until She Goes No More) by Jacqueline Nanfito, associate professor of Spanish. The book launch will be held Wednesday, Oct....
Case Men’s Glee Club and University Chorale Concert
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to the Case Men’s Glee Club and University Chorale Concert Thursday, Oct. 20, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in Harkness Chapel. This concert will feature the University Chorale, a campuswide treble ensemble, and the Case Men’s Glee Club, the...
Halloween Costume Swap
Need a last-minute Halloween costume? Come to the Halloween Costume Swap Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Sustainability House. Halloween costumes are often made cheaply with plastic-based materials and tend to end up in landfills after only one use. To combat this, the Conservation Project, a working group of the Student Sustainability Council, is taking donated Halloween costumes and other Halloween-adjacent supplies and giving them back to members of the Case Western Reserve University community for free.
“Women in Horror” Movie Night
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women for “Women in Horror” Movie Night Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Tinkham Veale University Center, Suite 248. The event will feature a horror movie showing...
“The ‘Blurred Lines’ of Marvin Gaye’s Here, My Dear: Music as a Communication Tort, Divorce Narrative and the Performance of Masculinity”
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are encouraged to save the date for a Power of Diversity Lecture Series event with Bryan Adamson, the David L. & Ann Brennan Professor of Law and associate dean of diversity and inclusion at the School of Law. Adamson will present “The...
