Three weeks into their season, the Texas A&M club ice hockey team stays perfect. The Aggies continued their dominance within the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference with a 4-2 victory over Baylor on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Spirit Ice Arena. With the win, the maroon and white now sit in first place in the league and improve to 6-0 overall after sweeping Oklahoma State and Texas to start the 2022-23 campaign.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO