Battalion Texas AM
A&M Club Swim team sweeps home competition
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Texas A&M Club Swim team toppled seven competing college club teams at the home invitational, taking 1,781 points and winning first place in both the men’s and women’s brackets to open the season. The Oct. 15 invitational at the A&M Recreation Center set...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies to take on ranked Texas, Indiana
The No. 14 ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team is set to take on the No. 2-ranked Texas Longhorns and the No. 8-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin on Oct. 21. Ranked 20th in the preseason, the maroon and...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies remain undefeated with 4-2 win over Baylor
Three weeks into their season, the Texas A&M club ice hockey team stays perfect. The Aggies continued their dominance within the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference with a 4-2 victory over Baylor on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Spirit Ice Arena. With the win, the maroon and white now sit in first place in the league and improve to 6-0 overall after sweeping Oklahoma State and Texas to start the 2022-23 campaign.
Battalion Texas AM
3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference
The Texas A&M football team has certainly not lived up to the preseason hype placed upon them. The Aggies came in ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP poll following a massive upset over Alabama in 2021 and brought in the best recruiting class of all time. Fast forward to...
Battalion Texas AM
Analysis: The state of our university
On Sept. 28, President M. Katherine Banks took the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center stage and delivered the annual State of the University Address. This broad speech covered many facets of Texas A&M’s recent successes and future plans, from the installation of Aggie Park to the announcement of the new Aplin Center.
Battalion Texas AM
Faculty senate reaffirms support for diversity and inclusion amid lawsuit
During its meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, the Texas A&M Faculty Senate passed a resolution endorsing diversity programs such as A&M’s ACES Plus Fellowship, designed to attract more underrepresented minority faculty. The program has recently been the target of a lawsuit by University of Texas professor Richard Lowery for alleged discrimination.
Battalion Texas AM
Research survey gauges need for Latinx Center for Hispanic students
The Latinx Center Research Task Force Survey was sent to students on Oct. 6, and the survey will close on Friday, Oct. 21. The survey results will be used to help determine the need for additional spaces and resources for Hispanic students at Texas A&M. The survey gauges if there...
