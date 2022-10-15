Read full article on original website
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Village Living
HS sports recap: Spartans girls cross-country dominates
Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley leads in girls race during the 31st annual Husky Challenge cross-country meet at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Riley placed first in the meet, followed by teammates Virginia Averyt, Lucy Benton and Mary Katherine Malone. Photo by Erin Nelson. Here's a look...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama WR calls on Nick Saban to rehire former key assistant
There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.
Alabama Softball Tosses Two Shutouts on Saturday
Alabama softball kept its fall season rolling on Saturday with two shutout victories over Georgia Tech at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide won game one 1-0 and game two by a final score of 4-0. The story of the afternoon was largely focused on the center of the diamond where...
ABC 33/40 News
Saban lays down the law about penalties
Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
Oxford, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clay-Chalkville High School football team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00.
wbrc.com
Residents living near Legion Field can pick up residential passes for Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials say residents living near Legion Field may now pick up passes to access the areas near the stadium that may be blocked for the Magic City Classic. The game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will be played at Legion Field...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
comebacktown.com
Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County proposing $50 million North Birmingham amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jefferson County Commission presented a plan Tuesday to build a $50 million amphitheater two blocks north of Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham. The funding for the 9,000 seat venue would come from the Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, BJCC, Live Nation and the Convention and...
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
Bham Now
One of Alabama’s most powerful women’s networks is on the move—how you can be part of the action
Working women, this one’s for you. For over 20 years now, Momentum Leaders has been working to develop women’s leadership in The Magic City, and now they’ve expanded statewide. We talked to five leaders about the difference Momentum makes, and we’ve got all the details for how you can get involved.
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
Garden & Gun
Small-Town Feel, Big-City Flavor
Anyone who enjoys dining out is familiar with the farm-to-table philosophy. Serving fresh, local ingredients is practically a prerequisite to becoming a respected eatery these days, and in Birmingham, Alabama, you’ll find plenty of adherents to the trend. But what you might be surprised to learn is that the city’s culinary scene isn’t just following the movement, it’s leading it. And there’s never been a better time than now to try a taste.
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
Bham Now
9 new openings + businesses coming soon, including Lane Park’s newest store
Whew, it seems like every day something new and exciting is coming to The Magic City. From cute boutiques to scrumptious bites and a photographer’s paradise, we know of nine businesses that just opened or are coming soon in Birmingham. 1. Flow | Uptown. Looking to rep The Magic...
wbrc.com
Bar owner speaks out one month after Tuscaloosa city attorney issues stern warning
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Mississippi State coming to town Saturday, we wanted to check on the ordinance and for bars and overcrowding in Tuscaloosa. It’s been a month since the crackdown. We checked in with Tuscaloosa Police and they’ve had no reports of any bar owners or staff...
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
Police, driving instructor advise on how to handle road rage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials say that road rage is what prompted Sunday’s standoff in Hoover that led to an officer from the Hoover Police Department getting shot and a suspect being taken into police custody. Law enforcement officials and driving school instructors said it is important for all drivers to recognize road rage and […]
