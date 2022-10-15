ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

Village Living

HS sports recap: Spartans girls cross-country dominates

Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley leads in girls race during the 31st annual Husky Challenge cross-country meet at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Riley placed first in the meet, followed by teammates Virginia Averyt, Lucy Benton and Mary Katherine Malone. Photo by Erin Nelson. Here's a look...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama WR calls on Nick Saban to rehire former key assistant

There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Tosses Two Shutouts on Saturday

Alabama softball kept its fall season rolling on Saturday with two shutout victories over Georgia Tech at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide won game one 1-0 and game two by a final score of 4-0. The story of the afternoon was largely focused on the center of the diamond where...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Saban lays down the law about penalties

Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Oxford, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clay-Chalkville High School football team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00.
OXFORD, AL
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century

Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Garden & Gun

Small-Town Feel, Big-City Flavor

Anyone who enjoys dining out is familiar with the farm-to-table philosophy. Serving fresh, local ingredients is practically a prerequisite to becoming a respected eatery these days, and in Birmingham, Alabama, you’ll find plenty of adherents to the trend. But what you might be surprised to learn is that the city’s culinary scene isn’t just following the movement, it’s leading it. And there’s never been a better time than now to try a taste.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Police, driving instructor advise on how to handle road rage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials say that road rage is what prompted Sunday’s standoff in Hoover that led to an officer from the Hoover Police Department getting shot and a suspect being taken into police custody. Law enforcement officials and driving school instructors said it is important for all drivers to recognize road rage and […]
HOOVER, AL

