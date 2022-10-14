Read full article on original website
Rising Cash Money Signee Rublow Debuts “Blow Muzik”
Cash Money signee Rublow makes his debut with the release of his new single “Blow Muzik”.” This song is a sample of the classic Cash Money Records “Hustler Musik” by Hip-Hip icon Lil Wayne. Directed by Legit Looks, fans are taken on a journey through the streets of Tampa to understand more about his upbringing. On this track, Rublow reflects on his experience growing up in the streets, remaining to himself, and gearing up for what’s next to come in his life.
Rapper LilTonyRose Redefines Love Music
If you are a rap fan, most likely, the word “love” doesn’t often resonate when listening to rappers. Rappers are seldom known for their ability and flair for creating “mushy” songs. On the contrary, hard-hitting braggadocio, a flashy lifestyle, and f-bombs are the hallmarks of a successful rapper. Texan Anthony Meza Rose, AKA LilTonyRose, is breaking the jinx of a typical rap as he proves that rap can be equally as intriguing and captivating as any other type of music. In recent months, the Port Arthur native has gained prominence in the rap scene with heartfelt lyrics and catchy hooks that have attracted the attention of fans worldwide. While rap artists typically avoid this style of writing and performance, LilTonyRose has no reservations about being vulnerable and genuine in his songwriting.
4singles – [SoFaygo]
As time has gone on, certain artists have gotten more and more recognition. While I feel as if some of these emcees are overrated, one person that I know lives up to the hype is SoFaygo, and I’m grateful that he has gotten the love and recognition that he has seen over the past few years. Signing to Cactus Jack seems to not have made the largest impression or splash, in all honesty, because I feel like he was destined for greatness with or without that feat in his career, but regardless, he has been on the up and up for a while, and his stock price only appears to continuously rise.
Meet Lil Dawg: The Rapper Taking Over the Scene with His Latest Single “Big Bro”
Richie Valentine, known by his stage name Lil Dawg, is taking over the airwaves with his new release “Big Bro.” “Big Bro” is a classic feel-good rap song with a catchy hook and a thrilling beat that complements the crafty lyrics. Lil Dawg terms “Big Bro” a one-of-a-kind song and the lead track from the Big Bro album, a collection of musical gems. His authenticity and originality have seen him claim numerous awards, including an award from “The Love of Sean Talent Show” and The 40th precinct Community Council for “National Night Out.”
NOCLIP – [Rari Kari]
I don’t know about you, but when I think about Nashville, I think about Broadway Street, drinking, and country music. Even though country isn’t my thing even slightly, it’s a super fun city, but there seems to be this country music stigma that overshadows all of the other insanely talented musicians that call the southern music hub home. Thanks to my always dependable pool of homies who just love putting me onto artists I haven’t come across before, I was put onto Rari Kari, a songstress from the Music City that has such a unique, intense, and intoxicating style that had me captivated from the moment I got a chance to listen.
fall at the same time – [aldn]
Ever since aldn came onto the music scene a few years ago, he has been making a splash that continues to grow with every new piece of music he puts out. I was first introduced to him through his collaborations with hyperpop artists that he was also super close with, and while I would once categorize him with a similar label, I now understand that he really isn’t anything like one would describe the niche subgenre. I mean, most of the musicians that were once believed to be hyperpop-adjacent are now doing their own thing without bringing the unique style of music along with them, and even though this might not be their classification anymore, they never forgot their distinct sound at any point along the way.
It’s Me – [Taleban Dooda]
I have had Taleban Dooda on my radar for quite some time at this point, but it wasn’t until recently that I feel like he really transcended the local Florida scene and made a case as to why he is the next one up out of the southern rap hub. To clarify, I know that he has been making waves for years across the country, but I think his latest mixtape White Chalk & Yellow Tape is exactly what he needed to be considered in the upper echelon of Florida’s music scene, and it’s a project that I’ve been bumping regularly since it came out just a couple of weeks ago.
Flowers – [AKTHESAVIOR] x [MurderFaktry]
“I Bring To You My New Single Flowers 🌸🌼🌺 I created this song after the thought came of releasing my book called “Flowers.” The vocal sample in the song instantly came to mind as I was thinking of ideas for it, so I hit up my friend @11zero (MurderFaktry) from Japan to produce the beat, because the sample was from a Japanese track by Nujabes who I’ve been a super fan of for years. This song is a reflection of my book which symbolizes growth by personifying flowers and comparing it to the evolution of a human being. Every stage of life requires growth to reach new levels and flowers is a song that inspires and reminds the listeners to flow and grow” – AKTHESAVIOR.
Dess Dior Shares New Single “Stone Cold” With Mariah The Scientist
IT girl Dess Dior has been on an amazing run this year. While her rap career is still fresh, the Atlanta rapper has been on a consistent run since 2019 with the release of “F*cked Up,” and “Bandz.” Her record “No Hook,” was her first track to garner almost one million Spotify streams. Last month, the rising artist delivered an eight-track EP titled Raw. On this project, the bold and braggadocious rapper left no crumbs on the table. Her contagious flow and catchy wordplay on the project are reminders of why Dess Dior is next up.
Watch the Behind The Scenes for Blink 182’s “Edging” Music Video
Afro-French Producer Stany Joins Forces With Offset And Rema On Debut Single ‘Only You’. Producer and DJ Stany is known worldwide for producing some of the biggest hits of this decade. The beatmaker is responsible for working behind the scenes with some of music’s biggest DJs and producers on smash hits such as “Taki Taki” (Selena Gomez, Cardi B & Ozuna), “Middle” (DJ Snake,...
HABITS – [whiterosemoxie]
Although Detroit’s music scene has been popping off locally for years and years at this point, it feels like on a national level, they’re just getting started. Over the past couple of years, some of the most appealing music in the world has come from the Motor City, and while there is a trademark style that seems to be catching most of the attention, this notoriety is putting the city on the map as well as countless other emcees. Despite the fact that he makes music that sounds completely different from the street-inspired anthems that artists like Icewear Vezzo and Babyface Ray have brought to life, I firmly believe that one of the best overall musicians in Detroit is whiterosemoxie.
