I’m grateful for countless people in this industry, from managers to A&Rs to other writers to producers and even the artists themselves, I have had the utmost pleasure of getting the opportunity to meet, who I consider, some of the highest-tiered individuals. While you might hear others say that this business is cutthroat, I have been lucky enough to feel the opposite, because the majority of people I come in contact with are always so open, amazing, and try to help me out when I need it. Thanks to this, I have formed friendships with people that I was once only a fan of (and still very much am), and even if they’re from different cities or states, we try our best to tap in whenever we get the chance.

