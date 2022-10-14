Read full article on original website
It’s Me – [Taleban Dooda]
I have had Taleban Dooda on my radar for quite some time at this point, but it wasn’t until recently that I feel like he really transcended the local Florida scene and made a case as to why he is the next one up out of the southern rap hub. To clarify, I know that he has been making waves for years across the country, but I think his latest mixtape White Chalk & Yellow Tape is exactly what he needed to be considered in the upper echelon of Florida’s music scene, and it’s a project that I’ve been bumping regularly since it came out just a couple of weeks ago.
fall at the same time – [aldn]
Ever since aldn came onto the music scene a few years ago, he has been making a splash that continues to grow with every new piece of music he puts out. I was first introduced to him through his collaborations with hyperpop artists that he was also super close with, and while I would once categorize him with a similar label, I now understand that he really isn’t anything like one would describe the niche subgenre. I mean, most of the musicians that were once believed to be hyperpop-adjacent are now doing their own thing without bringing the unique style of music along with them, and even though this might not be their classification anymore, they never forgot their distinct sound at any point along the way.
Flowers – [AKTHESAVIOR] x [MurderFaktry]
“I Bring To You My New Single Flowers 🌸🌼🌺 I created this song after the thought came of releasing my book called “Flowers.” The vocal sample in the song instantly came to mind as I was thinking of ideas for it, so I hit up my friend @11zero (MurderFaktry) from Japan to produce the beat, because the sample was from a Japanese track by Nujabes who I’ve been a super fan of for years. This song is a reflection of my book which symbolizes growth by personifying flowers and comparing it to the evolution of a human being. Every stage of life requires growth to reach new levels and flowers is a song that inspires and reminds the listeners to flow and grow” – AKTHESAVIOR.
4singles – [SoFaygo]
As time has gone on, certain artists have gotten more and more recognition. While I feel as if some of these emcees are overrated, one person that I know lives up to the hype is SoFaygo, and I’m grateful that he has gotten the love and recognition that he has seen over the past few years. Signing to Cactus Jack seems to not have made the largest impression or splash, in all honesty, because I feel like he was destined for greatness with or without that feat in his career, but regardless, he has been on the up and up for a while, and his stock price only appears to continuously rise.
Afro-French Producer Stany Joins Forces With Offset And Rema On Debut Single ‘Only You’
Producer and DJ Stany is known worldwide for producing some of the biggest hits of this decade. The beatmaker is responsible for working behind the scenes with some of music’s biggest DJs and producers on smash hits such as “Taki Taki” (Selena Gomez, Cardi B & Ozuna), “Middle” (DJ Snake, Bipolar Sunshine), “Let Me Love You” (Justin Bieber), “Loco Contigo” (J Balvin, Tyga), and more. After forming a relationship with DJ Spank and electronic DJ Snake to create the collective FBI: French Beats International, the guys came together to take over the DJ scene in New York City. Since then, Stany has contributed to many projects over the years and recently signed with Polydor France/Geffen Records.
Please Have A Seat – [NNAMDï]
The talent pool here in Chicago is constantly growing, transforming, and getting more diverse as the days go by, but one person who has been consistently pushing the envelope for years is NNAMDï. He has always possessed a special gift, and while I took his music for granted for much longer than I ever should have, I realized exactly how incredible he is as a musician as he began to release singles from his project Please Have A Seat. Not only did he self-produce everything from what I remember, but he showed off such a unique range in a way that is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, and I’m talking even further than the confines of the Windy City.
