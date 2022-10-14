Read full article on original website
Related
lyricallemonade.com
4singles – [SoFaygo]
As time has gone on, certain artists have gotten more and more recognition. While I feel as if some of these emcees are overrated, one person that I know lives up to the hype is SoFaygo, and I’m grateful that he has gotten the love and recognition that he has seen over the past few years. Signing to Cactus Jack seems to not have made the largest impression or splash, in all honesty, because I feel like he was destined for greatness with or without that feat in his career, but regardless, he has been on the up and up for a while, and his stock price only appears to continuously rise.
lyricallemonade.com
Rising Cash Money Signee Rublow Debuts “Blow Muzik”
Cash Money signee Rublow makes his debut with the release of his new single “Blow Muzik”.” This song is a sample of the classic Cash Money Records “Hustler Musik” by Hip-Hip icon Lil Wayne. Directed by Legit Looks, fans are taken on a journey through the streets of Tampa to understand more about his upbringing. On this track, Rublow reflects on his experience growing up in the streets, remaining to himself, and gearing up for what’s next to come in his life.
lyricallemonade.com
Flowers – [AKTHESAVIOR] x [MurderFaktry]
“I Bring To You My New Single Flowers 🌸🌼🌺 I created this song after the thought came of releasing my book called “Flowers.” The vocal sample in the song instantly came to mind as I was thinking of ideas for it, so I hit up my friend @11zero (MurderFaktry) from Japan to produce the beat, because the sample was from a Japanese track by Nujabes who I’ve been a super fan of for years. This song is a reflection of my book which symbolizes growth by personifying flowers and comparing it to the evolution of a human being. Every stage of life requires growth to reach new levels and flowers is a song that inspires and reminds the listeners to flow and grow” – AKTHESAVIOR.
lyricallemonade.com
fall at the same time – [aldn]
Ever since aldn came onto the music scene a few years ago, he has been making a splash that continues to grow with every new piece of music he puts out. I was first introduced to him through his collaborations with hyperpop artists that he was also super close with, and while I would once categorize him with a similar label, I now understand that he really isn’t anything like one would describe the niche subgenre. I mean, most of the musicians that were once believed to be hyperpop-adjacent are now doing their own thing without bringing the unique style of music along with them, and even though this might not be their classification anymore, they never forgot their distinct sound at any point along the way.
lyricallemonade.com
Please Have A Seat – [NNAMDï]
The talent pool here in Chicago is constantly growing, transforming, and getting more diverse as the days go by, but one person who has been consistently pushing the envelope for years is NNAMDï. He has always possessed a special gift, and while I took his music for granted for much longer than I ever should have, I realized exactly how incredible he is as a musician as he began to release singles from his project Please Have A Seat. Not only did he self-produce everything from what I remember, but he showed off such a unique range in a way that is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, and I’m talking even further than the confines of the Windy City.
lyricallemonade.com
Rapper LilTonyRose Redefines Love Music
If you are a rap fan, most likely, the word “love” doesn’t often resonate when listening to rappers. Rappers are seldom known for their ability and flair for creating “mushy” songs. On the contrary, hard-hitting braggadocio, a flashy lifestyle, and f-bombs are the hallmarks of a successful rapper. Texan Anthony Meza Rose, AKA LilTonyRose, is breaking the jinx of a typical rap as he proves that rap can be equally as intriguing and captivating as any other type of music. In recent months, the Port Arthur native has gained prominence in the rap scene with heartfelt lyrics and catchy hooks that have attracted the attention of fans worldwide. While rap artists typically avoid this style of writing and performance, LilTonyRose has no reservations about being vulnerable and genuine in his songwriting.
lyricallemonade.com
Dess Dior Shares New Single “Stone Cold” With Mariah The Scientist
IT girl Dess Dior has been on an amazing run this year. While her rap career is still fresh, the Atlanta rapper has been on a consistent run since 2019 with the release of “F*cked Up,” and “Bandz.” Her record “No Hook,” was her first track to garner almost one million Spotify streams. Last month, the rising artist delivered an eight-track EP titled Raw. On this project, the bold and braggadocious rapper left no crumbs on the table. Her contagious flow and catchy wordplay on the project are reminders of why Dess Dior is next up.
lyricallemonade.com
MMM – [Keshore]
I’m grateful for countless people in this industry, from managers to A&Rs to other writers to producers and even the artists themselves, I have had the utmost pleasure of getting the opportunity to meet, who I consider, some of the highest-tiered individuals. While you might hear others say that this business is cutthroat, I have been lucky enough to feel the opposite, because the majority of people I come in contact with are always so open, amazing, and try to help me out when I need it. Thanks to this, I have formed friendships with people that I was once only a fan of (and still very much am), and even if they’re from different cities or states, we try our best to tap in whenever we get the chance.
lyricallemonade.com
Blood Shore Season 3 – [Xavier Wulf]
In order to put it in plain, concise text without any room for ambiguity or uncertainty, the underground music scene simply wouldn’t be what it is today without the innovations that Xavier Wulf breathed into the scene. He has been making music for longer than I can remember, and while I believe his debut mixtape dropped in 2012 during his Raider Klan days, if you scroll to his first Spotify release, it is postmarked to 1997, so regardless of if this is some sort of witchcraft or not, it is known that he isn’t a newbie in any sense of the word.
lyricallemonade.com
NOCLIP – [Rari Kari]
I don’t know about you, but when I think about Nashville, I think about Broadway Street, drinking, and country music. Even though country isn’t my thing even slightly, it’s a super fun city, but there seems to be this country music stigma that overshadows all of the other insanely talented musicians that call the southern music hub home. Thanks to my always dependable pool of homies who just love putting me onto artists I haven’t come across before, I was put onto Rari Kari, a songstress from the Music City that has such a unique, intense, and intoxicating style that had me captivated from the moment I got a chance to listen.
lyricallemonade.com
Difference Between You and I-[Rhinoo]
Rhinoo is back on Lyrical and this time he has a brand new project for listeners to check out entitled “ “Difference Between You and I.” The Alabama teenager has dropped a new project that should be in your rotation if you’re trying to find some of the more interesting new rappers coming up. For being so young Rhinoo has so many different flows and styles compared to his peers it makes me wonder what was playing in his household growing up. You’re going to get everything from hard aggressive records to more lighthearted tracks, to straight melodic records. These nine tracks won’t take you long to finish because the run time of the whole EP is just over seventeen minutes. Some of my favorite and recurring collaborators are producers Glumboy and ayowitty team up with Rhinoo again on this project to show off how strong their chemistry is with Rhinoo.
Emmy Rossum Blows Bubbles For Daughter, 8 Months, On Adorable Playdate: Photos
Emmy Rossum, 36, is known for keeping her family out of the spotlight, but on Oct. 19 the mom and her daughter, 8 mo., enjoyed a day in the park for a playdate. The brunette beauty looked stunning in a pair of blue jeans, a black shirt, and an on-trend mini-black cardigan. Emmy wore her tresses straight down and in a chic side part for the day outdoors. She also made sure to accessorize with a silver necklace, black sunglasses, a mini-black purse, and of course, her diamond wedding ring.
lyricallemonade.com
Watch the Behind The Scenes for Blink 182’s “Edging” Music Video
Afro-French Producer Stany Joins Forces With Offset And Rema On Debut Single ‘Only You’. Producer and DJ Stany is known worldwide for producing some of the biggest hits of this decade. The beatmaker is responsible for working behind the scenes with some of music’s biggest DJs and producers on smash hits such as “Taki Taki” (Selena Gomez, Cardi B & Ozuna), “Middle” (DJ Snake,...
Katy Perry’s Husbands: Everything On Her Orlando Bloom Engagement & Russell Brand Marriage
She us currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. She was once married to actor/comedian Russell Brand. Katy and Orlando share daughter, Daisy, 2, together. Katy Perry, 37, may be one of the most famous pop singers in the world, but she’s also led a pretty interesting romantic life. The talented star is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, 45, with whom she shares her two-year-old daughter Daisy, and was once married to actor and comedian Russell Brand, 47. Both romances made many headlines over the years and Katy wasn’t shy about sharing her feelings on them on both social media and in interviews.
People Are Sharing The Most Inappropriate, Shocking, And Tacky Things They Witnessed At Funerals, And I'm Living For The Mess
"Then, my aunt asked Grandma if she was wearing a bra, and Grandma proceeded to flash my aunt and the deceased."
Comments / 0