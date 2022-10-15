Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to make a show of herself standing up for Confederate soldiers and “our nation’s history” on Tuesday night but failed spectacularly and instead revealed her own confusion about the Civil War. The MAGA representative visited the Wilder Brigade Monument in Georgia to claim that the memorial recognizes “Confederate soldiers.” But despite Greene’s apparent rush to pay her respects to what she believed was a Confederate monument, the monument actually pays tribute to Union troops that battled the Confederates. The Union Amy's John T. Wilder unit — later nicknamed the Lightning Brigade— took the fight to Confederate troops during the Civil War. A Greene spokesperson didn't return The Daily Beast's request for comment. The MAGA-loving lawmaker, beloved within Trumpworld, later edited the Truth Social post, which originally read: “Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder Brigade. ... I will always defend our nation's history!” Read more at The Daily Beast.

