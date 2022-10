HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Freed-Hardeman University Lady Lions hoped to complete the season sweep of big cat rival Bethel (Tenn.) University on Tuesday night. Those hopes were dashed when the visitors from McKenzie posted a .311 attack mark on the way to a 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-17) final score.

