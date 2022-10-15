NCAA Football: Florida State at North Carolina State

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Miami Hurricanes trying hard to flip Florida State 5-star wide receiver pledge Hykeem Williams
Stranahan High School (Florida) wide receiver Hykeem Williams is one of the top players in the state of Florida. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound pass-catcher is rated a five-star prospect, the nation's No. 23 overall prospect and the No. 4 wide receiver. That makes him the unquestioned headliner of the ...
Which is the best college in North Carolina? We have a new ranking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
seminoles.com
Florida State Adds Transfer Katie Dack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State announced the addition of Katie Dack, a transfer catcher from Texas A&M on Monday. Dack will join the Seminoles at the start of the spring semester. Statement from Lonni Alameda. We are so pleased to have Katie join our Seminole family this spring. She...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
Underrated Duke commit shines in Vegas
Montverde Academy (Fla.) senior Sean Stewart is ferocious and relentless on both ends of the floor. His offensive repertoire, including a silky midrange jumper and a knack for emphatic putbacks, has a certain smoothness and confidence that brings to mind former two-year Duke basketball great ...
fsunews.com
Mike Martin Field turns to turf
Dick Howser Stadium is home to Florida State baseball, a legendary program that has been to 44 straight postseasons and appeared in the College World Series 23 times. Most of these accomplishments came under head coach Mike Martin, who coached the ’Noles for 40 years. Under Martin's tenure, he collected the most wins by a coach in NCAA history with an astonishing 2,029 wins.
Fayetteville, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Fayetteville. The Lumberton High School soccer team will have a game with Seventy- First High School on October 17, 2022, 14:55:00. The Purnell Swet Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Douglas Byrd High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
Southern Pines, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Southern Pines. The Hoke County High School soccer team will have a game with Pinecrest High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. The Hoke County High School soccer team will have a game with Pinecrest High School on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00.
Vox
Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate
DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
WRAL
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
WCTV
Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Mayor John Dailey is spotlighting support from the African-American community as he faces a stiff challenge to hold on to his job. Tuesday, Dailey held an event on Kleman Plaza to showcase support from 16 African-American community leaders, while touting various programs, including funding for FAMU’s Bragg Stadium, money to combat gun violence, and investments in the city’s south side.
WCTV
FAMU closes housing purchase, adds 118 on campus beds for students
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after getting hit by a car. Charles Roop has a look at some of the top tech stories from the week of Oct. 10-16, 2022. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 16. Updated: Oct. 16, 2022...
cbs17
3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
cbs17
1 killed, 1 injured in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed and another injured in a Fayetteville shooting, police said. This happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victims in a car that had been hit...
Police: 12+ gunshots fired in same North Carolina neighborhood where mass shooting happened; no injuries reported
More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass shooting took place less than four days ago.
WRAL
Tractor-trailer carrying live fish spills on I-95 north of Fayetteville
GODWIN, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and spilled live fish on Tuesday closed northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County. The crash occurred before 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road, near Godwin and north of Fayetteville. The truck was carrying thousands of pounds of...
cbs17
Semi hauling 22,000 lbs. of catfish crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) —A stinky accident took place in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning when a semi-truck crashed on I-95, spilling 22,000 pounds of fish. The semi-truck was carrying a large haul of catfish and the load spilled during the crash, according to officials. State troopers said the semi...
The Greeneville Sun
254
Followers
2K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.https://www.greenevillesun.com/
Comments / 0