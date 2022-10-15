ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

NCAA Football: Florida State at North Carolina State

By Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C42B9_0iaNPUC100

Oct 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws a pass during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seminoles.com

Florida State Adds Transfer Katie Dack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State announced the addition of Katie Dack, a transfer catcher from Texas A&M on Monday. Dack will join the Seminoles at the start of the spring semester. Statement from Lonni Alameda. We are so pleased to have Katie join our Seminole family this spring. She...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
BlueDevilCountry

Underrated Duke commit shines in Vegas

Montverde Academy (Fla.) senior Sean Stewart is ferocious and relentless on both ends of the floor. His offensive repertoire, including a silky midrange jumper and a knack for emphatic putbacks, has a certain smoothness and confidence that brings to mind former two-year Duke basketball great ...
DURHAM, NC
fsunews.com

Mike Martin Field turns to turf

Dick Howser Stadium is home to Florida State baseball, a legendary program that has been to 44 straight postseasons and appeared in the College World Series 23 times. Most of these accomplishments came under head coach Mike Martin, who coached the ’Noles for 40 years. Under Martin's tenure, he collected the most wins by a coach in NCAA history with an astonishing 2,029 wins.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Vox

Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate

DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WCTV

Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Mayor John Dailey is spotlighting support from the African-American community as he faces a stiff challenge to hold on to his job. Tuesday, Dailey held an event on Kleman Plaza to showcase support from 16 African-American community leaders, while touting various programs, including funding for FAMU’s Bragg Stadium, money to combat gun violence, and investments in the city’s south side.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
cbs17

3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 killed, 1 injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed and another injured in a Fayetteville shooting, police said. This happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victims in a car that had been hit...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

254
Followers
2K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy