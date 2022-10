SAN DIEGO – The San Diego women's soccer program (2-9-3, 0-4 WCC) is back in Torero Stadium for a quick, one game stint, hosting Santa Clara (7-6-1, 4-0 WCC) on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. LAST TIME OUT. The Toreros offense found a number of strong opportunities, but could...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO