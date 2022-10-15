ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State QB Devin Leary (pectoral) out for season

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, the team announced Saturday.

The 6-foot-1 redshirt junior will undergo surgery next week in Florida with Dr. James Andrews.

Leary, the ACC preseason player of the Year, was injured during last weekend's 19-17 win against Florida State. The initial X-rays on his passing shoulder were negative, but further imaging revealed the torn pec.

"There is no damage to his shoulder and he is expected to make a full recovery," read Saturday's announcement from the team.

Leary has passed for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He threw for a school-record 35 passing scores last season, breaking Philip Rivers' mark of 34 set in 2003.

Graduate transfer Jack Chambers got the start for No. 15 NC State (5-1, 1-1) in Saturday's Top 25 ACC showdown at No. 18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0).

Chambers is in his first season with the Wolfpack after transferring from FCS program Charleston Southern. He spent four seasons with the Buccaneers and passed for 2,490 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021.

--Field Level Media

