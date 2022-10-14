Read full article on original website
Related
halethorpe.com
Matt Luk scores twice as C. Milton Wright boys soccer rallies to beat Fallston, 3-2
C. Milton Wright came from behind twice Tuesday night to beat host Fallston, 3-2, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game. CMW junior forward Matt Luk had a hand in all three second half goals. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
halethorpe.com
Ava Winner scores twice in Dulaney field hockey’s 2-0 senior night victory over Sparrows Point
Dulaney beat Sparrows Point, 2-0, in its first home game in more than a month, clinching a spot in the county championship game.
halethorpe.com
Liberty boys soccer clinches Carroll County title behind strong defense, balanced offense
Liberty made winning a Carroll County championship their goal this season, and the culmination of their hard work came Friday when the Lions beat Westminster, 1-0, to clinch the league title and improve to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in county play. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
halethorpe.com
13 Notre Dame Preparatory students receive national merit scholarship recognition
Thirteen members of the Class of 2023 at Notre Dame Prep in Towson have been named commended scholars in the National Merit Scholarship Recognition program.
halethorpe.com
Anne Arundel County Council approve land acquisition for stream restoration project
The council voted Monday to accept a gift of 12 acres of land from Cynthia P. Alexander and Katherine P. Schaefgen along Laurel Ft. Meade Road in Laurel to be used for a stream restoration project. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore County library holds ghost tour in Reisterstown's historic cemetery | PHOTOS
The Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library holds its annual Toast Among Ghosts event at Reisterstown’s historic cemetery next to the Public Library.
halethorpe.com
Workers at MOM’s grocery store in Timonium will vote on whether to unionize
Workers at MOM’s Organic Market in Timonium are expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to follow the lead of MOM’s employees in Hampden and unionize.
Comments / 0