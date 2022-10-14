Effective: 2022-10-16 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 05:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 530 AM MST At 440 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Queen Valley, or 8 miles southwest of Superior, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 209 and 223. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 148 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO