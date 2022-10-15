ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

50 Years After Its Founding, Chinatown Center Still Fights Stigma That Keeps Asian Americans From Accessing Mental Health Help

When San Francisco commissioned a study in 1971 about the mental health of local children, it found that only one Chinese American kid in the city was receiving mental health treatment. “There weren’t linguistically and culturally appropriate services,” retired mental health social worker Nancy Lim-Yee explained. And as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The causes of homelessness go way beyond the city limits of San Francisco

Whether you think of homelessness as contributing to fear and crime in The City, driving away businesses and tourists and making life more difficult for everybody, or as a humanitarian crisis in which thousands of people in San Francisco struggle to find a safe and warm place to sleep at night — or whether you support draconian “round ‘em up and ship ‘em away” measures or more compassionate efforts to make housing and treatment for mental illness and substance abuse more accessible — we are never going to resolve this crisis unless we see it in a broader context. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Why San Jose air is worse than other cities

Air quality in the South Bay is worse than neighboring parts of the San Francisco Bay Area—and it hits underserved communities hardest. According to data compiled by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, ozone levels are consistently higher in the San Jose area because of traffic congestion, weather and topography. Local studies show air pollution causes health issues like asthma, and communities of color and low-income neighborhoods tend to see higher levels of pollution than wealthier, whiter neighborhoods due to their proximity to highways and industrial areas.
SAN JOSE, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Where to Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the Bay Area

Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos events around San Francisco. While the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is known for its colorful displays, eye-catching skeletons and elaborate face painting, it is so much more than the fanfare might suggest. Celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a time of remembrance and a celebration of lost loved ones. This joyful Mexican tradition brings families and communities together to eat, sing, dance, celebrate culture and more. Grab your friends and family and get ready to join in on the fun at one of these Bay Area festive celebrations.
BOLINAS, CA
KRON4

San Francisco activist wants seat on reentry council

San Francisco activist wants seat on reentry council. Innocent bystander killed by suspect in police chase. President Biden launches student loan forgiveness …. Residents evicted from homeless encampment seek help. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Remembering the Loma Prieta earthquake 33 years later. KRON4's Taylor Bisacky reports. Sonoma deputy shooting sends...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

World’s Largest Meal Kit Company Will Lay Off Hundreds of Bay Area Workers

HelloFresh, the food delivery company made rich off the millennial fascination with meal prepping and convenience, will not renew the lease at its Richmond plant. As of December 11, the factory located at 2041 Factory Street will close and terminate 611 positions including 389 production associates. According to the San Francisco Business Times, Grocery Delivery E-Services USA Inc., which conducts business as HelloFresh, filed the closure notice on October 10. The company leased the building in 2015 for $13 million.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

Journey to San Francisco for some good treats

Berkeley has some amazing food, but sometimes it can be refreshing to try something new! San Francisco is full of amazing finds and the options are endless. The city is known for their food and you’ll find out why if you get the chance to go. Here are a few places that I’ve been to in San Francisco that were delicious and perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Another SF store closes due to retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco prepares for next big earthquake

A team of San Francisco firefighters spent Saturday morning with citizens preparing for the next big earthquake. The team was identified by green helmets and vests that read “NERT,” also known as, Neighborhood Emergency Response Teams. KTVU's James Torrez reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

