Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

Men's Soccer Host South Carolina Wednesday Night

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's soccer team returns to the home pitch of the ODU Soccer Complex on Wednesday night for a key Sun Belt Conference matchup hosting South Carolina at 7 p.m. ODU (5-4-2, 2-1-1) enters the contest after a thrilling 2-1 win at fourth-ranked Marshall...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Women’s Golf Takes Fifth Place at The Ally

WEST POINT, Miss. – Old Dominion women's golf turned in a 10-over par round of 298 on the final day of The Ally to finish in fifth place Tuesday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi. "We played well this tournament," said head coach Mallory Kane. "Old...
WEST POINT, MS
WTKR

Lake Taylor's Britton handling business after committing to Virginia

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Anthony Britton will take his skills to Charlottesville to continue at the career at the college level, but he hasn't let up since making his commitment to Virginia. Britton is taking care of business for Lake Taylor during his senior season, helping the Titans to a 6-1...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

No. 14 ODU Field Hockey Blows Past Queens 8-0

NORFOLK, VA. – The No. 14 Old Dominion Field Hockey (11-2, 4-1) team extended their win streak to six with an 8-0 win over Queens on Sunday. Sacha De Gier, Aubrey Mytych and Delphine Le Jeune each scored two goals in the victory. ODU got on the board when...
NORFOLK, VA
country1037fm.com

Winning College Football Coach Happy To Stay In South Carolina

Coach Jamey Chadwell of Coastal Carolina University celebrates another winning season, happily content to remain in Conway, South Carolina. Our son began attending Coastal in the Fall of 2020. Back then, not many people knew much about the “Chanticleers.” By the way, a “Chanticleer” is our mascot borrowed from the songbird in Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. We lovingly refer to him as “Chauncey.” And, the team goes by the shortened moniker “Chants,” pronounced “shawnts.” When Covid turned 2020 upside down, the Chants made a name for themselves, led by Indian Trail, North Carolina quarterback, Grayson McCall. They had an undefeated season and went to a bowl game. Their trademark mullets and undeniable school spirit garnered attention. The stadium sports a “teal turf” with gold end zones, a nod to school colors. Of course, when you’re so close to Myrtle Beach, an ocean and beach color scheme makes sense.
CONWAY, SC
odusports.com

Sailing Takes Fourth at Truxtun Umsted Regatta

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Old Dominion University Sailing team delivered a fourth place finish at the Truxton Umsted Regatta and finished ninth at the Atlantic Coast Dinghy Tournament over the weekend. Old Dominion had a solid fourth place finish out of 14 teams at the Truxton Umsted. The Division...
NORFOLK, VA
High School Football PRO

Gloucester, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

More I-64 Widening On The Way

WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Adora Benita Collins

On November 1, 1988, her Earthly Father held her in his hands. On October 6, 2022, her Heavenly Father held her in his arms. Adora Benita Collins was born in Chesapeake, Virginia and raised in Manteo, North Carolina where she attended elementary, middle and high school. After graduating from Manteo High School she moved to Silver Spring, Maryland where she attended Montgomery County Community College for a short period before returning to Manteo and then relocating to Elizabeth City, North Carolina. At the time of time of her death she was living in Buﬀalo, New York, where she had moved a few years ago.
MANTEO, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Two area applicants compete for MRI scanner

Two applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to acquire one fixed MRI scanner in response to a need determination in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan in the multi-county service area that includes Currituck and Pasquotank counties. The two...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC

Community Policy