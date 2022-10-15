Coach Jamey Chadwell of Coastal Carolina University celebrates another winning season, happily content to remain in Conway, South Carolina. Our son began attending Coastal in the Fall of 2020. Back then, not many people knew much about the “Chanticleers.” By the way, a “Chanticleer” is our mascot borrowed from the songbird in Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. We lovingly refer to him as “Chauncey.” And, the team goes by the shortened moniker “Chants,” pronounced “shawnts.” When Covid turned 2020 upside down, the Chants made a name for themselves, led by Indian Trail, North Carolina quarterback, Grayson McCall. They had an undefeated season and went to a bowl game. Their trademark mullets and undeniable school spirit garnered attention. The stadium sports a “teal turf” with gold end zones, a nod to school colors. Of course, when you’re so close to Myrtle Beach, an ocean and beach color scheme makes sense.

CONWAY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO