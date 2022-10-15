Read full article on original website
odusports.com
Men's Soccer Host South Carolina Wednesday Night
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's soccer team returns to the home pitch of the ODU Soccer Complex on Wednesday night for a key Sun Belt Conference matchup hosting South Carolina at 7 p.m. ODU (5-4-2, 2-1-1) enters the contest after a thrilling 2-1 win at fourth-ranked Marshall...
odusports.com
Minium: First Sun Belt Game with Georgia Southern Brings Back Memories of FCS Playoff Showdowns
NORFOLK, Va. – For the faithful Old Dominion fans, the ones who've been with the program since the Monarchs began playing football in 2009, ODU's short but contentious rivalry with Georgia Southern brings up both fond and bitter memories. ODU was in its third season in 2011 with freshman...
odusports.com
Women’s Golf Takes Fifth Place at The Ally
WEST POINT, Miss. – Old Dominion women's golf turned in a 10-over par round of 298 on the final day of The Ally to finish in fifth place Tuesday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi. "We played well this tournament," said head coach Mallory Kane. "Old...
WTKR
Lake Taylor's Britton handling business after committing to Virginia
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Anthony Britton will take his skills to Charlottesville to continue at the career at the college level, but he hasn't let up since making his commitment to Virginia. Britton is taking care of business for Lake Taylor during his senior season, helping the Titans to a 6-1...
odusports.com
No. 14 ODU Field Hockey Blows Past Queens 8-0
NORFOLK, VA. – The No. 14 Old Dominion Field Hockey (11-2, 4-1) team extended their win streak to six with an 8-0 win over Queens on Sunday. Sacha De Gier, Aubrey Mytych and Delphine Le Jeune each scored two goals in the victory. ODU got on the board when...
country1037fm.com
Winning College Football Coach Happy To Stay In South Carolina
Coach Jamey Chadwell of Coastal Carolina University celebrates another winning season, happily content to remain in Conway, South Carolina. Our son began attending Coastal in the Fall of 2020. Back then, not many people knew much about the “Chanticleers.” By the way, a “Chanticleer” is our mascot borrowed from the songbird in Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. We lovingly refer to him as “Chauncey.” And, the team goes by the shortened moniker “Chants,” pronounced “shawnts.” When Covid turned 2020 upside down, the Chants made a name for themselves, led by Indian Trail, North Carolina quarterback, Grayson McCall. They had an undefeated season and went to a bowl game. Their trademark mullets and undeniable school spirit garnered attention. The stadium sports a “teal turf” with gold end zones, a nod to school colors. Of course, when you’re so close to Myrtle Beach, an ocean and beach color scheme makes sense.
‘I was screaming like a lunatic!’: VB woman wins jackpot playing Virginia Lottery
A woman from Virginia Beach won the jackpot while playing one of Virginia Lottery's online games.
odusports.com
Sailing Takes Fourth at Truxtun Umsted Regatta
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Old Dominion University Sailing team delivered a fourth place finish at the Truxton Umsted Regatta and finished ninth at the Atlantic Coast Dinghy Tournament over the weekend. Old Dominion had a solid fourth place finish out of 14 teams at the Truxton Umsted. The Division...
Franklin News Post
On ‘Missy Elliott Day,’ hip hop superstar tells joyous Portsmouth crowd she always ‘took Virginia’ with her
And, her hometown came out to celebrate her. Portsmouth native and hip-hop star Missy Elliott returned to her alma mater, Manor High School, Monday afternoon for the dedication ceremony of “Missy Elliott Boulevard.”. “757, 804, seven cities, I am so proud to be from Portsmouth, Virginia,” Elliott yelled into...
Gloucester, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Gloucester, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Menchville High School football team will have a game with Gloucester High School on October 17, 2022, 14:30:00.
peninsulachronicle.com
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Adora Benita Collins
On November 1, 1988, her Earthly Father held her in his hands. On October 6, 2022, her Heavenly Father held her in his arms. Adora Benita Collins was born in Chesapeake, Virginia and raised in Manteo, North Carolina where she attended elementary, middle and high school. After graduating from Manteo High School she moved to Silver Spring, Maryland where she attended Montgomery County Community College for a short period before returning to Manteo and then relocating to Elizabeth City, North Carolina. At the time of time of her death she was living in Buﬀalo, New York, where she had moved a few years ago.
Man shot in leg on Hanson Avenue in Norfolk
Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday about shots fired into a residence in the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue.
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
Portsmouth celebrates local legend Missy Elliott with street renaming, pep rally
News 3 is live at Manor High School, Elliott's alma mater, to capture the excitement and celebrations being held to honor a local legend.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two area applicants compete for MRI scanner
Two applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to acquire one fixed MRI scanner in response to a need determination in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan in the multi-county service area that includes Currituck and Pasquotank counties. The two...
Details emerge after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
Two Hampton children who were subjects of an Amber Alert were located safely in North Dakota Monday night.
Ex-city manager describes ‘pay to play’ atmosphere in Portsmouth in $5M lawsuit
10 On Your Side's investigative team has learned that former Portsmouth City Manager Angel Jones is filing a $5.35 million lawsuit against the city for wrongful termination.
Youngkin announces law enforcement funding proposals in Norfolk
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares were in Norfolk with law enforcement officials Monday, to announce a $30 million proposal to fund law enforcement.
