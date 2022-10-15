ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Democrats delivered a surprise win on abortion rights. November will show whether they can do it again

By Abby Phillip, Joanna Suarez
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Viva Satire!
3d ago

Republicans are going to be in shock on Election Night, after so many newly registered voters vote against them for their Abortion Bans.

Arturius Elan
3d ago

Threaten to take away viagra and require men to provide for any children they father, with out requiring the women to marry them? I wonder how fast they'll back off

Dale Dawife316
2d ago

once the gop saw that if they let the people vote on it they lose the gop went from the failed states rights to wanting a national ban... it was never about states rights but to control women like livestock

