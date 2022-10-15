Read full article on original website
S. Ahoka
3d ago
This whole story is just strange…I hope the truth comes out. I pray for their souls, and for comfort for the families left behind to grieve them. Such a tragedy for a mother to lose 2 sons, sad for everyone involved.
Daisy Maisy
3d ago
Very strange case. It's hard to imagine 4 big healthy looking Oklahoma boys being taken out at one time. Wonder what these guys stumbled across or were involved in? They sure rode a lot of miles on bicycles checking out salvage yards. This just gets curiouser and curiouser.
Tabatha Flagg
3d ago
so sad. . prayers for all of them and the families. very strange circumstances.. . my guess would be they accidentally saw something they shouldn't have seen
Related
Investigators say they're chasing new leads every day to uncover what led to the killings of 4 men found in an Oklahoma river
Investigators are following leads every day to find out how dismembered bodies of four men ended up in an Oklahoma river, but whenever water is involved, it makes it much more difficult to identify evidence, the police chief said.
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as 4 missing men, police chief says
The investigation into four men who vanished after leaving an Okmulgee, Oklahoma, home on bicycles last week is now a murder investigation, the local police chief said, after four dismembered bodies pulled from a river were positively identified as the missing men.
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice has described Kennedy as a “person of interest” in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29. Prentice declined to say Kennedy is a suspect, and he has not been charged in Oklahoma, but will be brought back to the state for questioning.
4 bodies recovered from Oklahoma river after 4 men were reported missing
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together. Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies...
Person of interest in Oklahoma river killings case taken into custody on unrelated charge
The man Okmulgee Police Department named as a person of interest in the case of four men who were found dead in an Oklahoma river has been taken into custody on an unrelated charge.
Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
Arrest made in cold murder case of Oklahoma mother
Five years after an Oklahoma mother of three vanished, a man has been arrested for her murder.
Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in crash
Authorities say an Oklahoma woman has died following an accident earlier this month.
Tulsa man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrips, hours apart
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrip locations within a few hours. The first crime happened Sunday morning around 2 a.m. at the QT near 61st and Highway 169. Employees here called police after the suspect, now identified as...
Okmulgee police will provide update about 4 missing men
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee Police Department will hold a press conference at noon to provide updated information related to the four missing men in Okmulgee. You can watch the press conference live at noon on FOX23, FOX23.com and the FOX23 News App. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said...
Game wardens bust large party after illegal burn pile, trash found in wildlife area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens wrote 42 citations for illegal assemblage on a wildlife management area after several burn piles and large amounts of trash were found in the area. OGW said they were called to investigate trash dumping on the Oolagah Wildlife Management Area and...
Person of interest agrees to speak to investigators in Tulsa County attempted abduction case
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 10/17/22: The person of interest has agreed to be interviewed by deputies. Tulsa County deputies are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction in Sand Springs. It happened Sept. 30 near West 10th Street and Valley Drive. According to deputies, footage shows a...
4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
Chilling update in mystery of 4 missing Okmulgee men as ‘multiple human remains’ found after they vanished on bike ride
MULTIPLE human remains have been found by police in the search for four Oklahoma men who went missing earlier this week. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were all reported missing on Monday by their family members one day after they went on a bike ride around 8pm on Sunday.
56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
Tulsa police arrest man and woman on drug and gun charges
TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested Friday afternoon after Tulsa police say they found 15 firearms and variety of drugs in their home and car. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Tulsa Police attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul. Police said the driver, Jequeaz Johnson, failed to yield and continued to his home, near 31st and Memorial.
Two arrested after heroin, fentanyl found in Tulsa
Authorities say two people were taken into custody following a big drug bust in Tulsa County.
Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
Tulsa man arrested after police say he attacked, choked a Saint Francis staff member
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man for choking a hospital worker on Tuesday. The arrest came after Armando Villegas choked the Saint Francis worker until she was unconscious, according to police. “It’s a dangerous thing,” Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean told FOX23. “He was able to choke...
