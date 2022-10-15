ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

S. Ahoka
3d ago

This whole story is just strange…I hope the truth comes out. I pray for their souls, and for comfort for the families left behind to grieve them. Such a tragedy for a mother to lose 2 sons, sad for everyone involved.

Daisy Maisy
3d ago

Very strange case. It's hard to imagine 4 big healthy looking Oklahoma boys being taken out at one time. Wonder what these guys stumbled across or were involved in? They sure rode a lot of miles on bicycles checking out salvage yards. This just gets curiouser and curiouser.

Tabatha Flagg
3d ago

so sad. . prayers for all of them and the families. very strange circumstances.. . my guess would be they accidentally saw something they shouldn't have seen

The Associated Press

Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice has described Kennedy as a “person of interest” in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29. Prentice declined to say Kennedy is a suspect, and he has not been charged in Oklahoma, but will be brought back to the state for questioning.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police arrest man and woman on drug and gun charges

TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested Friday afternoon after Tulsa police say they found 15 firearms and variety of drugs in their home and car. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Tulsa Police attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul. Police said the driver, Jequeaz Johnson, failed to yield and continued to his home, near 31st and Memorial.
KTUL

Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
CNN

CNN

