Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
Four-Star 2024 PG Names UC in Top-Eight Schools
The top-overall player in Alabama is interested in the Bearcats.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career
Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Basketball: Jillian Hayes continues to adjust to offseason position change
Jillian Hayes has spent most of her time playing on the perimeter since joining the team but is expected to start at power forward this season. After leading the Bearcats in points and rebounds last year, Hayes will look to have similar success at a new position. Despite struggling to...
wvxu.org
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
Fox 19
Joe Burrow’s foundation pays medical bills for families of 20 patients at Cincy Children’s
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - When Joe Burrow and his family moved to Athens, Ohio, in 2005, the self-confident, outgoing second-grader was always friends with everyone. His parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow, recalled how their son, who grew up in southeast Ohio after Jimmy took a job as a defensive coordinator for Ohio University’s football, was acutely aware that kids came from different backgrounds.
WKRC
Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
thegnarlygnome.com
Cincinnati Wins Big At 2022 Ohio Craft Brewer’s Cup
You know I love when a brewery here in town takes home an award. I think we’ve got some really great beer coming out of Cincinnati, and anytime an awards ceremony recognizes the hard work our local breweries are putting into it, my heart warms up a bit. This...
linknky.com
Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations
It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
Fox 19
When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
linknky.com
Boys soccer: Ryle keeps it going with postseason championship on CovCath’s turf
Diego Hoenderkamp had no big expectations of how this day was going to go – or that it would happen at all. “I honestly didn’t think we’d be here,” he said of his fourth-ranked Ryle Raider soccer team (16-4-2 coming into this game) as it reached the Ninth Region championship Saturday at Covington Catholic.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati freshman part of Gucci 'Twinsburg' show at Milan Fashion week
MILAN, Lombardy — A University of Cincinnati student and his twin brother got the chance to hit the runway during the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week. UC freshman Jack Bartel and his brother Nate were basically plucked from obscurity when they got the call they would be walking in fashion week.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati school cancels classes after suspended employee enters classrooms, causes destruction
CINCINNATI — Students at Dohn Community High School's south campus were sent home and dismissed from classes Monday morning after school officials said a former employee on suspension entered the school and caused destruction to classrooms. Dohn Community High School director Ramone Davenport said the incident unfolded at around...
Kings Island plans major announcement today: What it could be?
Cincinnati's Kings Island has tweet that it will announcment about something new for 2023 on Wednesday. Here is what they could be planning.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
WLWT 5
Archives: Covington family invites WLWT to home haunted by Confederate soldier
COVINGTON, Ky. — In the early 1980's, a family in Covington lived in a house with an unusual and unexpected house guest. Homeowner Janine VanDerveer invited WLWT to her home on Sanford Street in 1982 to tell us, and the rest of Cincinnati, that she and her family were living in a home haunted by a Confederate soldier.
