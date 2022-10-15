ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career

Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Film parts shot in Hillsboro

When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
HILLSBORO, OH
wvxu.org

Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV

Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Joe Burrow’s foundation pays medical bills for families of 20 patients at Cincy Children’s

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - When Joe Burrow and his family moved to Athens, Ohio, in 2005, the self-confident, outgoing second-grader was always friends with everyone. His parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow, recalled how their son, who grew up in southeast Ohio after Jimmy took a job as a defensive coordinator for Ohio University’s football, was acutely aware that kids came from different backgrounds.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
CINCINNATI, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

Cincinnati Wins Big At 2022 Ohio Craft Brewer’s Cup

You know I love when a brewery here in town takes home an award. I think we’ve got some really great beer coming out of Cincinnati, and anytime an awards ceremony recognizes the hard work our local breweries are putting into it, my heart warms up a bit. This...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations

It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
MASON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
