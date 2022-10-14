Read full article on original website
timestribunenews.com
Annual Kiwanis Fall Festival brings big crowd
This year’s Kiwanis Festival and Bark in the Park on Saturday contest gave family members, both furry and not, an afternoon to unwind. An annual event held in Fireman’s Park in Maryville, in more recent years the festival also welcomed the addition of the Bark in the Park dog contest. Thomas Fitzgerald, a member of the Maryville Parks and Recreations Board and chair of the Bark in the Park event for four years, said he came up with the name of the event.
timestribunenews.com
Collinsville VFW Hosts Forum Oct. 30
Collinsville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5691, located at 1234 Vandalia Street, is hosting a special commanders’ forum 12:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 for the purpose of addressing ideas concerning the future of such organizations. According to an announcement by Alonzo “Skip” Skipper, commander of Collinsville Kahokian Memorial...
timestribunenews.com
Triad Volleyball Nears Postseason
The Oct. 25 postseason match between Triad and Highland volleyball continues to inch closer, as the Lady Knights finished another week’s slate of action. Their week began on Oct. 11 with a visit to the Civic Memorial Eagles. The Mississippi Valley bout had clear stakes as Triad, Civic Memorial and Jersey are battling for fourth place in the conference.
timestribunenews.com
Dorothy Ann Langenwalter
Dorothy Ann Langenwalter, age 95, of Maryville, IL (formerly of Collinsville), born December 15, 1926 in Edwardsville, IL, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Liberty Village Care Center in Maryville, IL. Dorothy was a 1945 Edwardsville High School graduate. After high school,...
timestribunenews.com
County Appointments Are Approved
Rodney Caffey, an attorney with an office in Godfrey, has been reappointed to a three-year term as code adjudication hearing officer for Madison County, effective retroactively to this past July 25 and continuing through to the same date in 2025. The reappointment, as approved by the Madison County Board, was...
timestribunenews.com
Kenneth K. Levora
Kenneth K. Levora, 41, of Troy, IL, born Tuesday, November 11, 1980 in. Maryville, IL and passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home in Troy,. Kenneth loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, his children were. his pride and joy. He was a talented musician...
timestribunenews.com
DeLores “Tommie” M. Poletti
DeLores “Tommie” M. Poletti, 92, of Troy, IL, born Monday, Jan. 20, 1930 in Collinsville, IL and passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at River Crossing Home in Edwardsville, IL. DeLores was the wife of a farmer and raised seven children. She was a faithful member of...
timestribunenews.com
Troy receives grant for new roundabout, gets hit with unexpected IDOT payment
Financial news both welcome and somewhat unwelcome, a six-figure grant and a six-figure unexpected bill, were topics of discussion Monday at the regular bimonthly meeting of the Troy City Council. On the welcome side, with funding now in place, a problematic intersection near Troy is one step closer to being...
timestribunenews.com
Troy council to meet today
Troy City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday with no new business on the agenda, but several departmental reports expected. During the Mayor’s Comments portion of the meeting, Mayor David Nonn is slated to speak on the American Rescue Plan Act, the upcoming presentation of the Traveling Vietnam Wall and Trunk or Treat, set to take place 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29 at Waterman’s Floral and Border Street.
