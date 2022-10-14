This year’s Kiwanis Festival and Bark in the Park on Saturday contest gave family members, both furry and not, an afternoon to unwind. An annual event held in Fireman’s Park in Maryville, in more recent years the festival also welcomed the addition of the Bark in the Park dog contest. Thomas Fitzgerald, a member of the Maryville Parks and Recreations Board and chair of the Bark in the Park event for four years, said he came up with the name of the event.

MARYVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO