Men's Lacrosse Announces Team Awards, Celebrates 2022 PL Title

BOSTON - The Boston University men's lacrosse team celebrated its 2022 Patriot League championship team at a banquet on Sunday morning at the Francis D. Burke Club Room at Agganis Arena. BU handed out championship rings to last year's squad, which became the first team in program history to claim...
Field Hockey Downs No. 23 Maine, 5-2

NEWTON, Mass. - Sophomore Payton Anderson recorded a hat trick, junior Tess Csejka tallied two goals and senior Caroline Kelly turned a 12-save performance as the Boston University field hockey team posted a 5-2 win over No. 23 Maine on Tuesday evening at Newton Campus Field. Anderson scored twice in...
