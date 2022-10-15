ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are Sharing What They Believe Are The Most Romantic Lines In All Of Movie History, And...Wait, Why Am I Sobbing?

By Allie Hayes
 3 days ago

We recently asked members of our BuzzFeed Community , "What, in your humble opinion, is the single most romantic line ever uttered in the history of cinema?" and you better believe hopeless romantics came through with all kinds of great responses!

The Weinstein Company

So, here are just a handful of the most popular responses shared:

1. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bq6n_0iaMLjln00
A24

"When alternate-universe Waymond tells Evelyn: 'In another life, I think I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.'"

emmbar

You can watch the full scene here:

2. You've Got Mail (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MGNH_0iaMLjln00
Warner Bros.

"When Tom Hanks meets Meg Ryan in the park and they realize they were emailing each other, and she says, 'I wanted it to be you.'"

grouchyoctopus55

You can watch the full scene here:

3. 300 (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAqkj_0iaMLjln00
Warner Bros. Pictures

"Okay hear me out: when Leonidas’ wife says, 'Spartan! Come back with your shield or on it.' I love when it’s not in a character’s nature to say ‘I love you’ but they mean it deeply in their own way. We all know what she means as an audience and it fits in with how that character would act."

juliaw1

You can watch the full scene here:

4. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZrgP_0iaMLjln00
Fox Searchlight Pictures

"I love when Agatha reads the note in the book that Zero gives her: 'For my dearest darling, treasured, cherished Agatha whom I worship. With respect, adoration, admiration, kisses, gratitude, best wishes, and love from Z to A.' It's simple, pure, and genuine, just like their love story."

mg190262

You can watch the full scene here:

5. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjeGC_0iaMLjln00
Pyramide Films

"The 'Do all lovers feel they’re inventing something?' scene is incredible."

noradominick

You can watch the full scene here:

6. The Addams Family (1991)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6GkZ_0iaMLjln00
Paramount Pictures

"When Gomez says: 'Look at her. I would die for her. I would kill for her. Either way, what bliss.'"

lady_of_the_ulla

You can watch the full scene here:

7. Emma (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ES1H8_0iaMLjln00
Focus Features

"'If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more.'"

sofiaberdein

You can watch the full scene here:

8. The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26eFwZ_0iaMLjln00
20th Century Fox

"When she reads the eulogy Gus wrote for her: 'You don’t get to choose if you get hurt in this world, but you do have a say in who hurts you. And I like my choices. I hope she likes hers.'"

sofiaberdein

You can watch the full scene here:

9. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYq1h_0iaMLjln00
New Line Cinema

"When Arwen tells Aragorn: 'I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.'"

absepa

You can watch the full scene here:

10. Pocahontas (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uk0RZ_0iaMLjln00
Walt Disney Pictures

"When John Smith tells Pocahontas: 'I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you.'"

atticcrazy

You can watch the full scene here:

11. Cruel Intentions (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCxuS_0iaMLjln00
Sony Pictures Releasing

"The first one that popped in my head was the scene when Sebastian races to get to the airport, and, as she’s coming up the escalator, she sees him, she says, 'I’m impressed' and he replies 'Well, I’m in love.'"

yuk_or_yum

You can watch the full scene here:

12. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVN7l_0iaMLjln00
RKO Radio Pictures

"'What is it you want, Mary? What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down. Hey, that's a pretty good idea. I'll give you the moon, Mary.'"

ashleigh19

You can watch the full scene here:

13. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nX3u_0iaMLjln00
Focus Features

"When Darcy tells Elizabeth: 'You have bewitched me body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. And wish from this day forth never to be parted from you.'"

jillsanders

You can watch the full scene here:

14. When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abwpV_0iaMLjln00
Columbia Pictures

"When Harry shows up on New Year's and tells Sally: 'It’s not because I’m lonely, and it’s not because it’s New Year’s Eve. I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.' IDK why, but this line always gives me the butterflies. It’s just a beautiful sentiment."

lindsaylu

You can watch the full scene here:

15. Holes (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05knfF_0iaMLjln00
Buena Vista Pictures

"I don't know if it's the 'most romantic' ever, but the first line that came to mind was the short but sweet: 'I can fix that.'"

mab6644

You can watch the full scene here:

16. The Notebook (2004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ek8n_0iaMLjln00
New Line Cinema

"'So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s going to be really hard. We’re going have to work at this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever. You and me, every day.' I know Noah’s character had flaws but he had a way with words."

TRRM

You can watch the full scene here:

17. The Princess Bride (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qTWp_0iaMLjln00
20th Century Fox

"The classic: 'As you wish.'"

thetimble

You can watch the full scene here:

18. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQRDx_0iaMLjln00
TriStar Pictures

"Sam's speech on the phone about his late wife: 'Well, it was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together, and I knew it. I knew it the very first time I touched her. It was like coming home...only to no home I'd ever known. I was just taking her hand to help her out of a car, and I knew. It was like...magic."

tracy110302

You can watch the full scene here:

19. Love & Basketball (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqgSC_0iaMLjln00
New Line Cinema

"'Hey...double or nothing?' The fact that he knew he'd won, but he didn't want to give her up. Ugh, it makes me cry every single time!"

megsmcg07

You can watch the full scene here:

20. Titanic (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qI1dV_0iaMLjln00
Paramount Pictures

"'He saved me in every way a person can be saved.' That line gets me every time!"

lilqueenb19

You can watch the full scene here:

21. Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xf20c_0iaMLjln00
United Artists

"Okay, it's not technically a 'line,' but it was a musical lyric so I’m gonna count it: 'For 25 years, I’ve lived with him, fought with him, starved with him. For 25 years my bed is his. If that’s not love, what is?'"

livseviltwin

You can watch the full scene here:

22. The Wedding Singer (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34eLFd_0iaMLjln00
New Line Cinema

"The entire plane scene and song is one of my favorite romantic scenes of all time, but the repeating lyric says it all: 'I want to grow old with you.'"

am301394wne

You can watch the full scene here:

23. Rocky II (1979)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkFMG_0iaMLjln00
United Artists

"Rocky’s winning speech when he yells: 'Yo, Adrian! I did it!'"

MiaNW8

You can watch the full scene here:

24. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjjnJ_0iaMLjln00
Universal Pictures

"When Mark tells Bridget: 'I like you very much. Just as you are.' It’s such a simple line, but it’s so powerful. Everyone wants to be cared about for exactly who they are, despite the flaws they see in themselves."

tomkat41

You can watch the full scene here:

25. Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTiy6_0iaMLjln00
Columbia Pictures

"'I have crossed oceans of time to find you.'"

lady_of_the_ulla

You can watch the full scene here:

And finally:

26. Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4AUd_0iaMLjln00
Focus Features

"The entire dialogue for the last three minutes of that movie."

klugo711

You can watch the full scene here:

You've read their picks, but now it's your turn! Which ones did they miss? What, in your humble opinion, is the single most romantic line ever uttered in the history of cinema? Share in the comments below!

Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

