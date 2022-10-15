People Are Sharing What They Believe Are The Most Romantic Lines In All Of Movie History, And...Wait, Why Am I Sobbing?
We recently asked members of our BuzzFeed Community , "What, in your humble opinion, is the single most romantic line ever uttered in the history of cinema?" and you better believe hopeless romantics came through with all kinds of great responses!The Weinstein Company
So, here are just a handful of the most popular responses shared:
1. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
"When alternate-universe Waymond tells Evelyn: 'In another life, I think I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.'"
— emmbar
You can watch the full scene here:
2. You've Got Mail (1998)
"When Tom Hanks meets Meg Ryan in the park and they realize they were emailing each other, and she says, 'I wanted it to be you.'"
You can watch the full scene here:
3. 300 (2007)
"Okay hear me out: when Leonidas’ wife says, 'Spartan! Come back with your shield or on it.' I love when it’s not in a character’s nature to say ‘I love you’ but they mean it deeply in their own way. We all know what she means as an audience and it fits in with how that character would act."
— juliaw1
You can watch the full scene here:
4. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
"I love when Agatha reads the note in the book that Zero gives her: 'For my dearest darling, treasured, cherished Agatha whom I worship. With respect, adoration, admiration, kisses, gratitude, best wishes, and love from Z to A.' It's simple, pure, and genuine, just like their love story."
— mg190262
You can watch the full scene here:
5. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
"The 'Do all lovers feel they’re inventing something?' scene is incredible."
You can watch the full scene here:
6. The Addams Family (1991)
"When Gomez says: 'Look at her. I would die for her. I would kill for her. Either way, what bliss.'"
You can watch the full scene here:
7. Emma (2020)
"'If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more.'"
You can watch the full scene here:
8. The Fault in Our Stars (2014)
"When she reads the eulogy Gus wrote for her: 'You don’t get to choose if you get hurt in this world, but you do have a say in who hurts you. And I like my choices. I hope she likes hers.'"
You can watch the full scene here:
9. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
"When Arwen tells Aragorn: 'I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.'"
— absepa
You can watch the full scene here:
10. Pocahontas (1995)
"When John Smith tells Pocahontas: 'I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you.'"
You can watch the full scene here:
11. Cruel Intentions (1999)
"The first one that popped in my head was the scene when Sebastian races to get to the airport, and, as she’s coming up the escalator, she sees him, she says, 'I’m impressed' and he replies 'Well, I’m in love.'"
You can watch the full scene here:
12. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
"'What is it you want, Mary? What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down. Hey, that's a pretty good idea. I'll give you the moon, Mary.'"
You can watch the full scene here:
13. Pride and Prejudice (2005)
"When Darcy tells Elizabeth: 'You have bewitched me body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. And wish from this day forth never to be parted from you.'"
You can watch the full scene here:
14. When Harry Met Sally... (1989)
"When Harry shows up on New Year's and tells Sally: 'It’s not because I’m lonely, and it’s not because it’s New Year’s Eve. I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.' IDK why, but this line always gives me the butterflies. It’s just a beautiful sentiment."
You can watch the full scene here:
15. Holes (2003)
"I don't know if it's the 'most romantic' ever, but the first line that came to mind was the short but sweet: 'I can fix that.'"
— mab6644
You can watch the full scene here:
16. The Notebook (2004)
"'So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s going to be really hard. We’re going have to work at this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever. You and me, every day.' I know Noah’s character had flaws but he had a way with words."
— TRRM
You can watch the full scene here:
17. The Princess Bride (1987)
"The classic: 'As you wish.'"
You can watch the full scene here:
18. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
"Sam's speech on the phone about his late wife: 'Well, it was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together, and I knew it. I knew it the very first time I touched her. It was like coming home...only to no home I'd ever known. I was just taking her hand to help her out of a car, and I knew. It was like...magic."
You can watch the full scene here:
19. Love & Basketball (2000)
"'Hey...double or nothing?' The fact that he knew he'd won, but he didn't want to give her up. Ugh, it makes me cry every single time!"
You can watch the full scene here:
20. Titanic (1997)
"'He saved me in every way a person can be saved.' That line gets me every time!"
You can watch the full scene here:
21. Fiddler on the Roof (1971)
"Okay, it's not technically a 'line,' but it was a musical lyric so I’m gonna count it: 'For 25 years, I’ve lived with him, fought with him, starved with him. For 25 years my bed is his. If that’s not love, what is?'"
You can watch the full scene here:
22. The Wedding Singer (1998)
"The entire plane scene and song is one of my favorite romantic scenes of all time, but the repeating lyric says it all: 'I want to grow old with you.'"
You can watch the full scene here:
23. Rocky II (1979)
"Rocky’s winning speech when he yells: 'Yo, Adrian! I did it!'"
— MiaNW8
You can watch the full scene here:
24. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
"When Mark tells Bridget: 'I like you very much. Just as you are.' It’s such a simple line, but it’s so powerful. Everyone wants to be cared about for exactly who they are, despite the flaws they see in themselves."
— tomkat41
You can watch the full scene here:
25. Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)
"'I have crossed oceans of time to find you.'"
You can watch the full scene here:
And finally:
26. Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)
"The entire dialogue for the last three minutes of that movie."
— klugo711
You can watch the full scene here:
You've read their picks, but now it's your turn! Which ones did they miss? What, in your humble opinion, is the single most romantic line ever uttered in the history of cinema? Share in the comments below!
Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Comments / 0