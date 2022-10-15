ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Sydney Sweeney Said About The Internet Backlash To An Interview Where She Talking About Wanting To Be A Young Mom

By Natasha Jokic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30W9J8_0iaMLit400

Sydney Sweeney addressed the recent controversy surrounding her comments to the Hollywood Reporter .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxPdb_0iaMLit400
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

Back in July, Sydney's comments went viral after she said, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that." Comments accusing Sydney of being out-of-touch rolled in , as people pointed out that few can afford to take six months off work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qllqs_0iaMLit400
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

However, some of the controversy missed the context that Sydney was talking about taking parental leave — right beforehand, she says, "I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqkYN_0iaMLit400
Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

Speaking to Elle about the uproar, Sydney said, “I was asked if I wanted to have a family and I said yes. And then I was asked why I didn’t have one yet, and I was like, I don’t have time to take even, like, a six-month break. Like, I don’t have time to be able to start this family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcD9O_0iaMLit400
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"It was kind of skewed with the public and taken out of context, which was insane to watch and kind of disappointing, too, because I think that being a mother, and a working mother, is really important."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaKPq_0iaMLit400
Brian Fluharty / Getty Images

"I really want to achieve that one day. So I was disappointed that people took my words and changed them [to serve] their own agenda," she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zEPK_0iaMLit400
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Sydney added, “Ever since I was little, I’ve always wanted to be a mom, and I love kids. I love their imaginations and think they’re a beautiful source of light. And I think that it’s the most normalcy that I’ll be able to achieve in my lifetime.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SY24_0iaMLit400
John Shearer / Getty Images

You can read the full profile here .

