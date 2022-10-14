TEMPE, Ariz. - No. 12 Sun Devil Women's Golf is back in action this weekend as they compete in the Stanford Intercollegiate Oct. 21-23. Arizona State showed major progress in their second tournament of the season and now heads to familiar territory looking to continue building momentum. The Maroon & Gold are coming off of a strong showing at the Windy City Collegiate, as they finished tied for fourth in the 15-team field. The 2022 Stanford Intercollegiate will be played Friday-Sunday, with the Women's Golf team joining the Sun Devil Football team on "The Farm" this weekend.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO