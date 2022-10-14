Read full article on original website
Related
withguitars.com
SYML announces new album ‘The Day My Father Died’
PRODUCED BY PHIL EK (BAND OF HORSES, FATHER JOHN MISTY, FLEET FOXES) + UNVEILS NEW SONG + VIDEO “HOWLING” FEATURING LUCIUS. NEW ALBUM ALSO INCLUDES “LOST MYSELF” FEATURING GUY GARVEY:. “…a gorgeous collaboration” The i. “…it’s got the weary, fragile sway of late-era Beatles”...
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
AOL Corp
Queen release 34-year-old song with Freddie Mercury's vocals: 'We’d kind of forgotten'
Queen is bringing the '80s into 2022. The band unveiled the never-before-heard track "Face It Alone" Thursday, which features vocals of late frontman Freddie Mercury. The more than four-minute long song is led by melancholy string plucks and slow drum hits with a sobering self-encouraging message: "Your life is your own / You're in charge of yourself / Master of your home/ In the end, in the end / You have to face it all alone."
Mike Nesmith Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Became More Popular Over Time
The Monkees' Mike Nesmith said a song only grew in popularity and became one of the songs fans asked him to sing on tour most often.
mailplus.co.uk
Music: One man lets down the band and sadly, that’s Bob Dylan
BOB Dylan is back on his never-ending tour, giving us the first chance in recorded history to go to a concert by an octogenarian Nobel Laureate. It ought to be an occasion, but you soon find, to paraphrase David Bowie, that the gig is a saddening bore. It does have...
10 post-rock albums you should definitely own
While arguments about what post-rock actually is continue to rage, the genre has given us plenty of adventurous and thrilling music
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Changed the English Language
Paul McCartney said one of the songs from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' was inspired by a profession which upset people.
withguitars.com
Indie-Pop Breakout Ed Staal Shares ‘That Girl’ Ahead Of New EP
Hertfordshire, UK based up and coming pop artist Ed Staal Shares another look at his upcoming EP on the brilliant new single ‘That Girl’, the third single to be taken from the upcoming 4 track release Battle Scars & Broken Hearts. The follow up to ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Why’, the new single see’s the single once again demonstrate his talents as a producer, songwriter and performer.
withguitars.com
Experimental Irish artist, Frendan is digitally releasing his debut album, ‘FREND’
(click here to download Hi Res Sleeve Artwork) The brainchild of 27 year old filmmaker, Frendan (real name Brendan Corcoran), ‘FREND’ is the result of. three years of multifaceted crafting. With a background consisting mainly of music video direction & editing. for other Irish artists (Meltybrains, Booka Brass...
Singer-songwriter on the rise Lucy Dacus returns to Orlando, this time at the Beacham
By the time Lucy Dacus performs at the Beacham this week, she will have already worked most of Europe earlier in the summer. The remainder of the year will see her playing increasingly prestigious stages in bigger and bigger cities, including a three-night stand at Brooklyn Steel later this month. Opening for Dacus: Crooks and Nannies, a quirky punk-pop duo out of Philadelphia.
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen
Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
withguitars.com
Stoke Four Piece The Underclass Return With Indietrack ‘Bad Dreams’
Https://soundcloud.com/the-underclass/bad-dreams-1/s-ud5q4y7KZlM?utm_source=mobi&utm_campaign=social_sharing&utm_terms=reco_roster_override.control&si=bbe5be84141f49809db895eca9ec09f8. While Stoke-based four-piece The Underclass sailed through on a summer on a high from their most recently single ‘Hometown’, the quartet are heading into autumn with an altogether darker, more matured release. Indeed, where ‘Hometown’ is a shimmering, optimistic offering built around heady indie anthemia, the band’s...
withguitars.com
Ovens announces 44 track double LP reissue on TankCrimes,
OVENS announces 44 track double LP reissue on TankCrimes, out this December. West Bay power pop / punk band featured a young Tony Molina – first time on vinyl. Tony Molina has played in a LOT of bands – a rough estimate would put it at about 14 bands. But OVENS are the band where you can really hear Tony developing the sound / style that he would fully realize in his solo career, which started around 2009. There’s a note included in the 2009 release of OVENS, which has previously only been available on CD which gives a great deal of context as to why their only album release was a 44 track CD:
withguitars.com
Amazon Music to Follow Thursday Night Football Games With Live Concerts
Amazon Music to Follow Thursday Night Football Games With Live Concerts — Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown Shows Already Announced. Amazon is preparing to capitalize upon its Thursday Night Football broadcasts with Amazon Music Live, a livestream concert series hosted by 2 Chainz and featuring performances from acts including Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion.
withguitars.com
, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”
EARLIER SHE RELEASED “BOMBS AWAY” SINGLE HERE + MUSIC VIDEO HERE FROM HER UPCOMING EP (TITLE, DATE TBA) Today, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”, plus the music video, from her upcoming EP, which will be released on Neon Gold Records. She is the newest signing on the record label that brought you Charli XCX, HAIM, MARINA, Christine and the Queens, Matt Maeson etc.
withguitars.com
Baby Rose returns with new songs ‘Go/Fight Club’
Baby Rose returns with two new songs, ‘Go’ & ‘Fight Club’ (ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow) “It’s unusual these days for a voice you haven’t heard before to cut like a thorn…Baby Rose is in full bloom” The Observer. “A talent incomparable to...
withguitars.com
Mantaraybryn’s break-up banger ‘Five Minutes’
Yearning, broken and reborn. Cornwall-by-Cardiff pop singer-songwriter Mantaraybryn dances on love’s grave with the urgent break-up banger:. “…sweeping sonics and stunning emotions…” – Atwood Magazine. Mantaraybryn – Five Minutes. Tri-Tone Music. With his lauded Year Of The Heron EP still casting light from its...
Comments / 0