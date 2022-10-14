Read full article on original website
Related
withguitars.com
Out Now: Ambient Composer Six Missing Shares ‘Loving Kindness’
“’Loving Kindness’ is really peaceful and grounding. something I’d listen to in meditation. The whole album is beautifully crafted and has a deeply relaxing vibe which I really appreciate.”. Robot Koch. “Six Missing is my favorite new find of the year.”. KEXP’s Alex Ruder. [On ‘Unfolding’]...
withguitars.com
SYML announces new album ‘The Day My Father Died’
PRODUCED BY PHIL EK (BAND OF HORSES, FATHER JOHN MISTY, FLEET FOXES) + UNVEILS NEW SONG + VIDEO “HOWLING” FEATURING LUCIUS. NEW ALBUM ALSO INCLUDES “LOST MYSELF” FEATURING GUY GARVEY:. “…a gorgeous collaboration” The i. “…it’s got the weary, fragile sway of late-era Beatles”...
withguitars.com
Baby Rose returns with new songs ‘Go/Fight Club’
Baby Rose returns with two new songs, ‘Go’ & ‘Fight Club’ (ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow) “It’s unusual these days for a voice you haven’t heard before to cut like a thorn…Baby Rose is in full bloom” The Observer. “A talent incomparable to...
withguitars.com
Costa Rica’s Las Robertas release hazy new single ‘Awakening’
Love Is The Answer Out February 3rd On Kanine Records. “Fuzzed-out Costa Rican garage rippers” – Gorilla vs Bear. “Las Robertas serves up a sunny set of tunes tinged with surf-rock and psychedelia and surrounded by its hallmark sylphic vocals” – NPR. After a string of...
withguitars.com
, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”
EARLIER SHE RELEASED “BOMBS AWAY” SINGLE HERE + MUSIC VIDEO HERE FROM HER UPCOMING EP (TITLE, DATE TBA) Today, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”, plus the music video, from her upcoming EP, which will be released on Neon Gold Records. She is the newest signing on the record label that brought you Charli XCX, HAIM, MARINA, Christine and the Queens, Matt Maeson etc.
withguitars.com
No Go Stop channel Afrobeat on funk laden ‘Where We Are’
Share title track of new album No Go Stop ‘Where We Are’. 2022 sees the release of No Go Stop’s second album ‘Where We Are’. The Bristol powerhouse features musicians who have performed with the Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra, Jazz Defenders, Dundundun, The Heavy, Sheelanagig, and Pete Josef. The album has been two years in the making and follows their well-received debut ‘Agbara Orin’, which garnered support from BBC6 Music, Songlines and set out their stool as a high energy 12 piece with a contemporary spin on the afrobeat sound.
withguitars.com
The Family Dog present Dr Dead, the second track from Thiefly Dogma’ EP
HALLOWEEN SHOW – FRIDAY 28TH OCTOBER AT. THE FAMILY DOG present Dr Dead, the second track to be taken from their forthcoming EP ‘Thiefly Dogma’. The Family Dog are 5 North London brothers who create their music in The Box; their home-made rehearsal studio. It’s found in a tumbledown shack behind a hoarder’s house, strewn with logs for the firepit and guarded by a beast of a mutt they call Thor.
withguitars.com
Lous and The Yakuza Releases Vevo LIFT Performance of “Hiroshima”
Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, today released Lous and The Yakuza’s LIFT performance of “Hiroshima”. Lous and The Yakuza previously worked with Vevo on a Footnotes video for “Dilemme” in 2020. Vevo’s LIFT program connects today’s up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo’s artist development program shines a spotlight on the world’s freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Doja Cat, Lola Indigo, Jorja Smith, Givēon, Mahmood and more.
withguitars.com
Ovens announces 44 track double LP reissue on TankCrimes,
OVENS announces 44 track double LP reissue on TankCrimes, out this December. West Bay power pop / punk band featured a young Tony Molina – first time on vinyl. Tony Molina has played in a LOT of bands – a rough estimate would put it at about 14 bands. But OVENS are the band where you can really hear Tony developing the sound / style that he would fully realize in his solo career, which started around 2009. There’s a note included in the 2009 release of OVENS, which has previously only been available on CD which gives a great deal of context as to why their only album release was a 44 track CD:
withguitars.com
Noah Klein shares new single dontyoufeel5s 🌿
-2022-single-art https://youtu.be/M0R7yy27ycU. Noah Klein has been recognized by Diffus Magazine, Rolling Stone and Musikexpress for his experimental music, which incorporates his interests in art and flash photography. After spending time in Barcelona and diving into the Berlin producer scene,. the German-American multi-instrumentalist and producer is releasing a new. opus whatdidyoudo2me.
withguitars.com
Indie-Pop Breakout Ed Staal Shares ‘That Girl’ Ahead Of New EP
Hertfordshire, UK based up and coming pop artist Ed Staal Shares another look at his upcoming EP on the brilliant new single ‘That Girl’, the third single to be taken from the upcoming 4 track release Battle Scars & Broken Hearts. The follow up to ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Why’, the new single see’s the single once again demonstrate his talents as a producer, songwriter and performer.
withguitars.com
The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ Surpasses A Billion YouTube Streams
18 October 2022 – The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ music video has surpassed 1 billion streams on YouTube making it the 225th video to achieve this huge milestone. Amongst a plethora of the band’s global hits, ‘Every Breath You Take’ is one of their best-known tracks. Released in 1983 but uploaded just 12 years ago, this is the seventh music video from the 1980’s to have reached a billion views. The video, shot in black and white, revolves around the trio performing the song, with Sting singing and playing the double bass, Andy Summers on guitar, and Stewart Copeland drumming, joined by a four-piece string section and grand piano highlighting the underlying musical parts of this classic Police track.
withguitars.com
Experimental Irish artist, Frendan is digitally releasing his debut album, ‘FREND’
(click here to download Hi Res Sleeve Artwork) The brainchild of 27 year old filmmaker, Frendan (real name Brendan Corcoran), ‘FREND’ is the result of. three years of multifaceted crafting. With a background consisting mainly of music video direction & editing. for other Irish artists (Meltybrains, Booka Brass...
withguitars.com
HAWA Releases ‘Progression’ Single + Video Featuring Telfar Clemens
Designer Telfar Clemens Stars in Accompanying Video. A Tribute to Her Grandmother, Released 4th November. Upcoming Live Shows in New York, Berlin, London & Brussels. Today, genre-bending singer/rapper/producer HAWA releases ‘PROGRESSION’, the second single from her upcoming debut album HADJA BANGOURA which arrives on 4 November. ‘PROGRESSION’, produced by Anthoine Walters and WAVES, is a stirring piano ballad about moving on and thriving in the wake of heartbreak.
Katy Perry’s Husbands: Everything On Her Orlando Bloom Engagement & Russell Brand Marriage
She us currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. She was once married to actor/comedian Russell Brand. Katy and Orlando share daughter, Daisy, 2, together. Katy Perry, 37, may be one of the most famous pop singers in the world, but she’s also led a pretty interesting romantic life. The talented star is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, 45, with whom she shares her two-year-old daughter Daisy, and was once married to actor and comedian Russell Brand, 47. Both romances made many headlines over the years and Katy wasn’t shy about sharing her feelings on them on both social media and in interviews.
withguitars.com
Jon Brion Debuts “Walking Through Walls” Single w/ Under The Radar
Under The Radar Debuts New Single: “Walking Through Walls”. Available on Vinyl + Digitally for the First Time Ever. “The super-producer has spent three decades perfecting the art of collaboration.” – Vulture. “Meaningless is a mystical auteur’s vision before his apex. […] Instead of. well-placed...
withguitars.com
Lucinda Chua Releases New Single ‘Golden’
Artist Lucinda Chua presents ‘Golden’: a self-produced song about identity and representation, accompanied by a short film co-created with director Tash Tung. Written from the perspective of her younger self, ‘Golden’ is an intimate and heartfelt meditation on identity in the absence of a role model. “Who do I turn to, when I don’t look like you?”, Chua whispers softly, a quiet, uncertain call to the universe. “When the sunlight hits me / I’m golden you’ll see.” Joined by a chorus of friends, musicians Laura Groves and Fran Lobo, their voices conjoin lifting the song into a luminous, anthemic entreaty to Chua’s younger self. “To be the first, to be the first”, they sing together, underscored by Chua’s uplifting string arrangements.
withguitars.com
Frank Zappa’s famed Electric Orchestra releasing Waka/Wazoo box set
FRANK ZAPPA’S FAMED “ELECTRIC ORCHESTRA” CELEBRATED WITH WAKA/WAZOO BOX SET. 5-DISC MULTI-FORMAT BOX SET FEATURES UNRELEASED ALTERNATE TAKES OF NEARLY EVERY SONG FROM HIS CLASSIC JAZZ-INFLUENCED ALBUMS, WAKA/JAWAKA AND THE GRAND WAZOO, TO COMMEMORATE 50TH ANNIVERSARY. INCLUDES COMPLETE, UNRELEASED “PETITE WAZOO” PERFORMANCE FROM WINTERLAND BALLROOM, 1972 AND...
withguitars.com
Birthday Cake October Newsletter
“…fruitfully cognizant of The Neville Brothers, Diamonds & Pearls-era Prince and the forward-looking guitar stylings of Blake Mills.” – MOJO Magazine (4 stars)
Comments / 0