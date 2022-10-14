Read full article on original website
Fred again.. shares brand new track ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)’
NEW STUDIO ALBUM ACTUAL LIFE 3 (JANUARY 1 – SEPTEMBER 9 2022) DUE FOR RELEASE OCTOBER 28 2022 VIA ATLANTIC RECORDS. Groundbreaking artist and producer Fred again.. today shares ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)’, the latest taste of his forthcoming album Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), featuring a sample of close friend Delilah singing her own track ‘Lost Keys’ on Instagram. Fred debuted the track live during his viral Boiler Room set earlier this summer which has now surpassed a record breaking 7M streams. Actual Life 3 is set to be released on October 28th via Atlantic Records and is available to pre-order here: https://fredagain.lnk.to/ActualLife3.
Gretel Hänlyn shares video for brand new single ‘Drive’
“Hänlyn’s wonderfully deep and expressive singing voice, which you feel could own, and illuminate, pretty much any genre.” – The Sunday Times, Breaking Act. “Gretel Hänlyn’s voice isn’t one you’ll forget. Powerful and commanding, her rich, husky vocals dominate whatever soundscape they unfurl across.” – NME.
Brighton’s Youth Sector share irresistible, slinky new single ‘The Ball’
BRIGHTON’S MOST BUZZY OUTFIT SHARE NEW SINGLE ‘THE BALL’. DEVO MEET TALKING HEADS IN THIS IRRESISTABLE SEASIDE SMASHER. Youth Sector have returned with gargantuan new single ‘The Ball’, listen here. Hailing from Brighton, the coastal five piece have fast become one of the city’s most talked...
Indie-Pop Breakout Ed Staal Shares ‘That Girl’ Ahead Of New EP
Hertfordshire, UK based up and coming pop artist Ed Staal Shares another look at his upcoming EP on the brilliant new single ‘That Girl’, the third single to be taken from the upcoming 4 track release Battle Scars & Broken Hearts. The follow up to ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Why’, the new single see’s the single once again demonstrate his talents as a producer, songwriter and performer.
No Go Stop channel Afrobeat on funk laden ‘Where We Are’
Share title track of new album No Go Stop ‘Where We Are’. 2022 sees the release of No Go Stop’s second album ‘Where We Are’. The Bristol powerhouse features musicians who have performed with the Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra, Jazz Defenders, Dundundun, The Heavy, Sheelanagig, and Pete Josef. The album has been two years in the making and follows their well-received debut ‘Agbara Orin’, which garnered support from BBC6 Music, Songlines and set out their stool as a high energy 12 piece with a contemporary spin on the afrobeat sound.
HAWA Releases ‘Progression’ Single + Video Featuring Telfar Clemens
Designer Telfar Clemens Stars in Accompanying Video. A Tribute to Her Grandmother, Released 4th November. Upcoming Live Shows in New York, Berlin, London & Brussels. Today, genre-bending singer/rapper/producer HAWA releases ‘PROGRESSION’, the second single from her upcoming debut album HADJA BANGOURA which arrives on 4 November. ‘PROGRESSION’, produced by Anthoine Walters and WAVES, is a stirring piano ballad about moving on and thriving in the wake of heartbreak.
Stoke Four Piece The Underclass Return With Indietrack ‘Bad Dreams’
Https://soundcloud.com/the-underclass/bad-dreams-1/s-ud5q4y7KZlM?utm_source=mobi&utm_campaign=social_sharing&utm_terms=reco_roster_override.control&si=bbe5be84141f49809db895eca9ec09f8. While Stoke-based four-piece The Underclass sailed through on a summer on a high from their most recently single ‘Hometown’, the quartet are heading into autumn with an altogether darker, more matured release. Indeed, where ‘Hometown’ is a shimmering, optimistic offering built around heady indie anthemia, the band’s...
Metronomy Announce ‘Small World (Special Edition)’ Out 29 Nov
ANNOUNCE SMALL WORLD (SPECIAL EDITION) SMALL WORLD BY KATY J PEARSON, PORIJ, HAICH BER NA, JESSICA WINTER, PANIC SHACK, SÉBASTIEN TELLIER + MORE. Metronomy today announce Small World (Special Edition) due 29 November via Because Music. The repackaged version of their acclaimed seventh studio album Small World will feature...
Costa Rica’s Las Robertas release hazy new single ‘Awakening’
Love Is The Answer Out February 3rd On Kanine Records. “Fuzzed-out Costa Rican garage rippers” – Gorilla vs Bear. “Las Robertas serves up a sunny set of tunes tinged with surf-rock and psychedelia and surrounded by its hallmark sylphic vocals” – NPR. After a string of...
Lucinda Chua Releases New Single ‘Golden’
Artist Lucinda Chua presents ‘Golden’: a self-produced song about identity and representation, accompanied by a short film co-created with director Tash Tung. Written from the perspective of her younger self, ‘Golden’ is an intimate and heartfelt meditation on identity in the absence of a role model. “Who do I turn to, when I don’t look like you?”, Chua whispers softly, a quiet, uncertain call to the universe. “When the sunlight hits me / I’m golden you’ll see.” Joined by a chorus of friends, musicians Laura Groves and Fran Lobo, their voices conjoin lifting the song into a luminous, anthemic entreaty to Chua’s younger self. “To be the first, to be the first”, they sing together, underscored by Chua’s uplifting string arrangements.
Inspiral Carpets announce headline tour, first live shows since 2015
Today, Inspiral Carpets are delighted to announce their first live shows since 2015. These shows will be “a celebration of the music we created, which has brought so much joy to people over the last 34 years,” the band say. The tour will take place in March and...
The Family Dog present Dr Dead, the second track from Thiefly Dogma’ EP
HALLOWEEN SHOW – FRIDAY 28TH OCTOBER AT. THE FAMILY DOG present Dr Dead, the second track to be taken from their forthcoming EP ‘Thiefly Dogma’. The Family Dog are 5 North London brothers who create their music in The Box; their home-made rehearsal studio. It’s found in a tumbledown shack behind a hoarder’s house, strewn with logs for the firepit and guarded by a beast of a mutt they call Thor.
Out Now: Ambient Composer Six Missing Shares ‘Loving Kindness’
“’Loving Kindness’ is really peaceful and grounding. something I’d listen to in meditation. The whole album is beautifully crafted and has a deeply relaxing vibe which I really appreciate.”. Robot Koch. “Six Missing is my favorite new find of the year.”. KEXP’s Alex Ruder. [On ‘Unfolding’]...
Noah Klein shares new single dontyoufeel5s 🌿
-2022-single-art https://youtu.be/M0R7yy27ycU. Noah Klein has been recognized by Diffus Magazine, Rolling Stone and Musikexpress for his experimental music, which incorporates his interests in art and flash photography. After spending time in Barcelona and diving into the Berlin producer scene,. the German-American multi-instrumentalist and producer is releasing a new. opus whatdidyoudo2me.
Mantaraybryn’s break-up banger ‘Five Minutes’
Yearning, broken and reborn. Cornwall-by-Cardiff pop singer-songwriter Mantaraybryn dances on love’s grave with the urgent break-up banger:. “…sweeping sonics and stunning emotions…” – Atwood Magazine. Mantaraybryn – Five Minutes. Tri-Tone Music. With his lauded Year Of The Heron EP still casting light from its...
David Gray Announces 2023 Skellig Tour
ACCLAIMED STUDIO ALBUM SKELLIG TO BE PERFORMED LIVE FOR THE FIRST AND ONLY TIME IN SERIES OF FIVE INTIMATE SHOWS. INCLUDES LONDON’S UNION CHAPEL – FEBRUARY 27TH. DUBLIN’S NATIONAL CONCERT HALL – MARCH 4TH & 5TH. TICKETS ON-SALE 10AM FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21. David Gray and his...
Xavier Rudd is opening The Green Room by end of month
This November, Xavier Rudd is opening The Green Room, a 1,500+ capacity venue on the Bluesfest site. The venue was constructed and finished earlier this year on the same ground Bluesfest artists prepare themselves before taking the stages. Rudd has had an exceedingly busy year since Aussie artists have been...
Lucinda Chambers, Jo Sykes Get Creative at British Retailer Jigsaw
LONDON — Two British fashion forces are collaborating for the first time on a high street collection with a luxury boho edge. Jigsaw x Collagerie launches Thursday online and in-store, with pieces designed to be cozy and versatile. Pieces include an off-kilter kilt, shearling-trimmed duffle coat and sweater dress...
Prada Mode Heads to Dubai Linking Again With Damien Hirst
MILAN — Prada Mode is headed to Dubai with a reprise of Damien Hirst’s “Pharmacy” installation. The format, which consists of a social club created to provide members with art programming, late-night music performances and dining, will take place on Nov. 9 and 10 at the ICD Brookfield Place, a skyscraper designed by Foster + Partners in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre, already home to international corporations as well high-end restaurants and bars.
