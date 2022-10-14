Read full article on original website
Amazon Music to Follow Thursday Night Football Games With Live Concerts
Amazon Music to Follow Thursday Night Football Games With Live Concerts — Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown Shows Already Announced. Amazon is preparing to capitalize upon its Thursday Night Football broadcasts with Amazon Music Live, a livestream concert series hosted by 2 Chainz and featuring performances from acts including Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion.
Inspiral Carpets announce headline tour, first live shows since 2015
Today, Inspiral Carpets are delighted to announce their first live shows since 2015. These shows will be “a celebration of the music we created, which has brought so much joy to people over the last 34 years,” the band say. The tour will take place in March and...
No Go Stop channel Afrobeat on funk laden ‘Where We Are’
Share title track of new album No Go Stop ‘Where We Are’. 2022 sees the release of No Go Stop’s second album ‘Where We Are’. The Bristol powerhouse features musicians who have performed with the Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra, Jazz Defenders, Dundundun, The Heavy, Sheelanagig, and Pete Josef. The album has been two years in the making and follows their well-received debut ‘Agbara Orin’, which garnered support from BBC6 Music, Songlines and set out their stool as a high energy 12 piece with a contemporary spin on the afrobeat sound.
The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ Surpasses A Billion YouTube Streams
18 October 2022 – The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ music video has surpassed 1 billion streams on YouTube making it the 225th video to achieve this huge milestone. Amongst a plethora of the band’s global hits, ‘Every Breath You Take’ is one of their best-known tracks. Released in 1983 but uploaded just 12 years ago, this is the seventh music video from the 1980’s to have reached a billion views. The video, shot in black and white, revolves around the trio performing the song, with Sting singing and playing the double bass, Andy Summers on guitar, and Stewart Copeland drumming, joined by a four-piece string section and grand piano highlighting the underlying musical parts of this classic Police track.
Stoke Four Piece The Underclass Return With Indietrack ‘Bad Dreams’
Https://soundcloud.com/the-underclass/bad-dreams-1/s-ud5q4y7KZlM?utm_source=mobi&utm_campaign=social_sharing&utm_terms=reco_roster_override.control&si=bbe5be84141f49809db895eca9ec09f8. While Stoke-based four-piece The Underclass sailed through on a summer on a high from their most recently single ‘Hometown’, the quartet are heading into autumn with an altogether darker, more matured release. Indeed, where ‘Hometown’ is a shimmering, optimistic offering built around heady indie anthemia, the band’s...
SYML announces new album ‘The Day My Father Died’
PRODUCED BY PHIL EK (BAND OF HORSES, FATHER JOHN MISTY, FLEET FOXES) + UNVEILS NEW SONG + VIDEO “HOWLING” FEATURING LUCIUS. NEW ALBUM ALSO INCLUDES “LOST MYSELF” FEATURING GUY GARVEY:. “…a gorgeous collaboration” The i. “…it’s got the weary, fragile sway of late-era Beatles”...
Noah Klein shares new single dontyoufeel5s 🌿
-2022-single-art https://youtu.be/M0R7yy27ycU. Noah Klein has been recognized by Diffus Magazine, Rolling Stone and Musikexpress for his experimental music, which incorporates his interests in art and flash photography. After spending time in Barcelona and diving into the Berlin producer scene,. the German-American multi-instrumentalist and producer is releasing a new. opus whatdidyoudo2me.
Ovens announces 44 track double LP reissue on TankCrimes,
OVENS announces 44 track double LP reissue on TankCrimes, out this December. West Bay power pop / punk band featured a young Tony Molina – first time on vinyl. Tony Molina has played in a LOT of bands – a rough estimate would put it at about 14 bands. But OVENS are the band where you can really hear Tony developing the sound / style that he would fully realize in his solo career, which started around 2009. There’s a note included in the 2009 release of OVENS, which has previously only been available on CD which gives a great deal of context as to why their only album release was a 44 track CD:
Out Now: Ambient Composer Six Missing Shares ‘Loving Kindness’
“’Loving Kindness’ is really peaceful and grounding. something I’d listen to in meditation. The whole album is beautifully crafted and has a deeply relaxing vibe which I really appreciate.”. Robot Koch. “Six Missing is my favorite new find of the year.”. KEXP’s Alex Ruder. [On ‘Unfolding’]...
Mantaraybryn’s break-up banger ‘Five Minutes’
Yearning, broken and reborn. Cornwall-by-Cardiff pop singer-songwriter Mantaraybryn dances on love’s grave with the urgent break-up banger:. “…sweeping sonics and stunning emotions…” – Atwood Magazine. Mantaraybryn – Five Minutes. Tri-Tone Music. With his lauded Year Of The Heron EP still casting light from its...
Indie-Pop Breakout Ed Staal Shares ‘That Girl’ Ahead Of New EP
Hertfordshire, UK based up and coming pop artist Ed Staal Shares another look at his upcoming EP on the brilliant new single ‘That Girl’, the third single to be taken from the upcoming 4 track release Battle Scars & Broken Hearts. The follow up to ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Why’, the new single see’s the single once again demonstrate his talents as a producer, songwriter and performer.
The Family Dog present Dr Dead, the second track from Thiefly Dogma’ EP
HALLOWEEN SHOW – FRIDAY 28TH OCTOBER AT. THE FAMILY DOG present Dr Dead, the second track to be taken from their forthcoming EP ‘Thiefly Dogma’. The Family Dog are 5 North London brothers who create their music in The Box; their home-made rehearsal studio. It’s found in a tumbledown shack behind a hoarder’s house, strewn with logs for the firepit and guarded by a beast of a mutt they call Thor.
Frank Zappa’s famed Electric Orchestra releasing Waka/Wazoo box set
FRANK ZAPPA’S FAMED “ELECTRIC ORCHESTRA” CELEBRATED WITH WAKA/WAZOO BOX SET. 5-DISC MULTI-FORMAT BOX SET FEATURES UNRELEASED ALTERNATE TAKES OF NEARLY EVERY SONG FROM HIS CLASSIC JAZZ-INFLUENCED ALBUMS, WAKA/JAWAKA AND THE GRAND WAZOO, TO COMMEMORATE 50TH ANNIVERSARY. INCLUDES COMPLETE, UNRELEASED “PETITE WAZOO” PERFORMANCE FROM WINTERLAND BALLROOM, 1972 AND...
