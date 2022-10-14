Read full article on original website
Out Now: Ambient Composer Six Missing Shares ‘Loving Kindness’
“’Loving Kindness’ is really peaceful and grounding. something I’d listen to in meditation. The whole album is beautifully crafted and has a deeply relaxing vibe which I really appreciate.”. Robot Koch. “Six Missing is my favorite new find of the year.”. KEXP’s Alex Ruder. [On ‘Unfolding’]...
Farveblind unleash 80s horror inspired visual clip for ‘Crooks’
Unleash thumping electronic post-punk cut ‘Crooks’ ft Sebastian Monti. New EP ‘All Clubs are Bastards’ due 14th October. Danish trio Farveblind return with the final focus track ‘Crooks’ featuring Sebastian Monti, lifted from the new EP ‘All Clubs are Bastards’ released 14th October.
Indie-Pop Breakout Ed Staal Shares ‘That Girl’ Ahead Of New EP
Hertfordshire, UK based up and coming pop artist Ed Staal Shares another look at his upcoming EP on the brilliant new single ‘That Girl’, the third single to be taken from the upcoming 4 track release Battle Scars & Broken Hearts. The follow up to ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Why’, the new single see’s the single once again demonstrate his talents as a producer, songwriter and performer.
The Family Dog present Dr Dead, the second track from Thiefly Dogma’ EP
HALLOWEEN SHOW – FRIDAY 28TH OCTOBER AT. THE FAMILY DOG present Dr Dead, the second track to be taken from their forthcoming EP ‘Thiefly Dogma’. The Family Dog are 5 North London brothers who create their music in The Box; their home-made rehearsal studio. It’s found in a tumbledown shack behind a hoarder’s house, strewn with logs for the firepit and guarded by a beast of a mutt they call Thor.
