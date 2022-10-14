Read full article on original website
John Cale announces first new album in a decade ‘Mercy’ and shares Weyes Blood collaboration ‘Story Of Blood’
John Cale has announced details of his first new album in a decade, ‘Mercy’ – listen to his new track ‘Story Of Blood’, a collaboration with Weyes Blood, below. The founding Velvet Underground member will release the new album on January 20, 2023 via Domino.
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Queen release 34-year-old song with Freddie Mercury's vocals: 'We’d kind of forgotten'
Queen is bringing the '80s into 2022. The band unveiled the never-before-heard track "Face It Alone" Thursday, which features vocals of late frontman Freddie Mercury. The more than four-minute long song is led by melancholy string plucks and slow drum hits with a sobering self-encouraging message: "Your life is your own / You're in charge of yourself / Master of your home/ In the end, in the end / You have to face it all alone."
Listen to 'lost' Queen song recorded more than 30 years ago: Band releases new single 'Face it Alone' that features vocals of frontman Freddie Mercury
Queen fans can listen to a new song featuring singer Freddie Mercury after a 'lost' recording from 34 years ago was unearthed. Face It Alone was originally recorded during the British rock band's 1988 sessions for their album The Miracle, but remained among those that did not make the final cut.
Blink-182 Reunite With Tom DeLonge for Massive World Tour and New Music
Mark Hoppus lied. Back in August, after Tom DeLonge shared a photograph of his former Blink-182 bandmates, tagging both Hoppus and Travis Barker, the bassist and singer took to social media to insist that the band wasn’t reuniting, much to the dismay of their fans. But the band announced today that not only is Blink-182 back with a massive world tour, but DeLonge will also return to the lineup for the first time in nearly a decade. And to top it off, they are releasing a new single, “Edging,” out Friday. The band made the announcement in true Blink-182 fashion...
Brian Johnson names his favourite Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath songs
AC/DC's Brian Johnson appeared on the BBC's Tracks Of My Years show and revealed the 10 songs that soundtracked his life
Meat Loaf, Guns N' Roses and Oasis albums listed among the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history
The Official Charts Company have revealed the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history and a rock artist is number 1
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
SYML announces new album ‘The Day My Father Died’
PRODUCED BY PHIL EK (BAND OF HORSES, FATHER JOHN MISTY, FLEET FOXES) + UNVEILS NEW SONG + VIDEO “HOWLING” FEATURING LUCIUS. NEW ALBUM ALSO INCLUDES “LOST MYSELF” FEATURING GUY GARVEY:. “…a gorgeous collaboration” The i. “…it’s got the weary, fragile sway of late-era Beatles”...
Inspiral Carpets announce headline tour, first live shows since 2015
Today, Inspiral Carpets are delighted to announce their first live shows since 2015. These shows will be “a celebration of the music we created, which has brought so much joy to people over the last 34 years,” the band say. The tour will take place in March and...
Watch Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett perform two songs together live in the US
Marcus Mumford‘s solo tour featured a performance with his Mumford & Sons bandmate Ben Lovett at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City last night (October 18) – watch footage of the show above. After travelling out to the show, Lovett got on stage to perform the band’s singles...
‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Singer Sara James Covers Billie Eilish, Releases New Version of “My Wave”
America’s Got Talent standout Sara James has made her way to Spotify’s studio to re-record one of her original songs. Spicing up this collaboration even more, the Polish singer also covered her favorite Billie Eilish track. Sara James Drops Two Spotify Singles. The 14-year-old songstress didn’t waste the...
Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour
Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
The Beatles Release New “Taxman” Video to Promote the “Revolver” Reissue
A new video from The Beatles in 2022 is a strange concept to wrap your head around, and yet here we are. It’s not like we haven’t seen similar things since the band broke up, including the release of a video for “Free As a Bird” around the mid-90s release of the Anthology compilation. In that case, though, there was a new video for a new (“new”?) song. What we’re looking at now is a new video for an old song – specifically, “Taxman.”
Gretel Hänlyn shares video for brand new single ‘Drive’
“Hänlyn’s wonderfully deep and expressive singing voice, which you feel could own, and illuminate, pretty much any genre.” – The Sunday Times, Breaking Act. “Gretel Hänlyn’s voice isn’t one you’ll forget. Powerful and commanding, her rich, husky vocals dominate whatever soundscape they unfurl across.” – NME.
Lucinda Chua Releases New Single ‘Golden’
Artist Lucinda Chua presents ‘Golden’: a self-produced song about identity and representation, accompanied by a short film co-created with director Tash Tung. Written from the perspective of her younger self, ‘Golden’ is an intimate and heartfelt meditation on identity in the absence of a role model. “Who do I turn to, when I don’t look like you?”, Chua whispers softly, a quiet, uncertain call to the universe. “When the sunlight hits me / I’m golden you’ll see.” Joined by a chorus of friends, musicians Laura Groves and Fran Lobo, their voices conjoin lifting the song into a luminous, anthemic entreaty to Chua’s younger self. “To be the first, to be the first”, they sing together, underscored by Chua’s uplifting string arrangements.
No Go Stop channel Afrobeat on funk laden ‘Where We Are’
Share title track of new album No Go Stop ‘Where We Are’. 2022 sees the release of No Go Stop’s second album ‘Where We Are’. The Bristol powerhouse features musicians who have performed with the Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra, Jazz Defenders, Dundundun, The Heavy, Sheelanagig, and Pete Josef. The album has been two years in the making and follows their well-received debut ‘Agbara Orin’, which garnered support from BBC6 Music, Songlines and set out their stool as a high energy 12 piece with a contemporary spin on the afrobeat sound.
Stoke Four Piece The Underclass Return With Indietrack ‘Bad Dreams’
Https://soundcloud.com/the-underclass/bad-dreams-1/s-ud5q4y7KZlM?utm_source=mobi&utm_campaign=social_sharing&utm_terms=reco_roster_override.control&si=bbe5be84141f49809db895eca9ec09f8. While Stoke-based four-piece The Underclass sailed through on a summer on a high from their most recently single ‘Hometown’, the quartet are heading into autumn with an altogether darker, more matured release. Indeed, where ‘Hometown’ is a shimmering, optimistic offering built around heady indie anthemia, the band’s...
Noah Klein shares new single dontyoufeel5s 🌿
-2022-single-art https://youtu.be/M0R7yy27ycU. Noah Klein has been recognized by Diffus Magazine, Rolling Stone and Musikexpress for his experimental music, which incorporates his interests in art and flash photography. After spending time in Barcelona and diving into the Berlin producer scene,. the German-American multi-instrumentalist and producer is releasing a new. opus whatdidyoudo2me.
