Natakhtari Airfield is a small domestic airport located in Natakhtari, close to Tbilisi, Georgia. It is privately owned and operated by the parent company of Vanilla Sky Airlines, Service Air. Domestic flights to Batumi, Mestia, and Ambrolauri are served from here. Free shuttle service is available from Tbilisi city center for Vanilla Sky flights.

