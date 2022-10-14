Read full article on original website
Related
withguitars.com
Indie-Pop Breakout Ed Staal Shares ‘That Girl’ Ahead Of New EP
Hertfordshire, UK based up and coming pop artist Ed Staal Shares another look at his upcoming EP on the brilliant new single ‘That Girl’, the third single to be taken from the upcoming 4 track release Battle Scars & Broken Hearts. The follow up to ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Why’, the new single see’s the single once again demonstrate his talents as a producer, songwriter and performer.
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
withguitars.com
No Go Stop channel Afrobeat on funk laden ‘Where We Are’
Share title track of new album No Go Stop ‘Where We Are’. 2022 sees the release of No Go Stop’s second album ‘Where We Are’. The Bristol powerhouse features musicians who have performed with the Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra, Jazz Defenders, Dundundun, The Heavy, Sheelanagig, and Pete Josef. The album has been two years in the making and follows their well-received debut ‘Agbara Orin’, which garnered support from BBC6 Music, Songlines and set out their stool as a high energy 12 piece with a contemporary spin on the afrobeat sound.
wegotthiscovered.com
Please enjoy actual hero Jack Black singing to a terminally ill ‘School of Rock’ fan
Jack Black has given the internet a nice warm bowl of soul food and reminded everyone that there are still good guys among the Hollywood elite by making the day of a terminally ill teenager whose favorite movie is School of Rock. The voice of Bowser in the upcoming The...
withguitars.com
SYML announces new album ‘The Day My Father Died’
PRODUCED BY PHIL EK (BAND OF HORSES, FATHER JOHN MISTY, FLEET FOXES) + UNVEILS NEW SONG + VIDEO “HOWLING” FEATURING LUCIUS. NEW ALBUM ALSO INCLUDES “LOST MYSELF” FEATURING GUY GARVEY:. “…a gorgeous collaboration” The i. “…it’s got the weary, fragile sway of late-era Beatles”...
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
withguitars.com
Fred again.. shares brand new track ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)’
NEW STUDIO ALBUM ACTUAL LIFE 3 (JANUARY 1 – SEPTEMBER 9 2022) DUE FOR RELEASE OCTOBER 28 2022 VIA ATLANTIC RECORDS. Groundbreaking artist and producer Fred again.. today shares ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)’, the latest taste of his forthcoming album Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), featuring a sample of close friend Delilah singing her own track ‘Lost Keys’ on Instagram. Fred debuted the track live during his viral Boiler Room set earlier this summer which has now surpassed a record breaking 7M streams. Actual Life 3 is set to be released on October 28th via Atlantic Records and is available to pre-order here: https://fredagain.lnk.to/ActualLife3.
withguitars.com
, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”
EARLIER SHE RELEASED “BOMBS AWAY” SINGLE HERE + MUSIC VIDEO HERE FROM HER UPCOMING EP (TITLE, DATE TBA) Today, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”, plus the music video, from her upcoming EP, which will be released on Neon Gold Records. She is the newest signing on the record label that brought you Charli XCX, HAIM, MARINA, Christine and the Queens, Matt Maeson etc.
The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Defends Lars Ulrich’s ‘Iconic’ Drumming in Reaction Video
Metallica's Lars Ulrich may be one of the more polarizing musicians in metal, but he's definitely got a supporter in The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, who decided to break down Metallica's "Sad But True" in the latest posting of his "Justin Hawkins Rides Again" reaction video series. While the video focuses...
withguitars.com
Brighton’s Youth Sector share irresistible, slinky new single ‘The Ball’
BRIGHTON’S MOST BUZZY OUTFIT SHARE NEW SINGLE ‘THE BALL’. DEVO MEET TALKING HEADS IN THIS IRRESISTABLE SEASIDE SMASHER. Youth Sector have returned with gargantuan new single ‘The Ball’, listen here. Hailing from Brighton, the coastal five piece have fast become one of the city’s most talked...
withguitars.com
Nice Swan Records’ splint return with ‘145’
Manchester’s splint face emotional fracture and reveal blood-freezing video for second Nice Swan Records single release:. Trembling with fractious energy as if permanently poised for collapse, Manchester’s electrifying splint follow their August debut on Nice Swan Records with their second single – the cracked, irresistible, burning beauty of 145. Where the siren calls of the band’s sharp-edged, urgent debut, Military Procedures, brought listeners onside amidst a torn and stuttering torrent, 145’s sensitive two-hander between vocalists, Giulia Bonometti and Jake Bogacki finds the band fighting emotional headwinds to crest a breathtaking songwriting peak.
Mercury prize: Little Simz wins for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury prize for her fourth album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. The 28-year-old north London rapper and actor was the only second-time nominee in a field of artists otherwise up for their first Mercury; she was previously nominated for her third album, Grey Area, in 2019.
withguitars.com
Ovens announces 44 track double LP reissue on TankCrimes,
OVENS announces 44 track double LP reissue on TankCrimes, out this December. West Bay power pop / punk band featured a young Tony Molina – first time on vinyl. Tony Molina has played in a LOT of bands – a rough estimate would put it at about 14 bands. But OVENS are the band where you can really hear Tony developing the sound / style that he would fully realize in his solo career, which started around 2009. There’s a note included in the 2009 release of OVENS, which has previously only been available on CD which gives a great deal of context as to why their only album release was a 44 track CD:
withguitars.com
Lous and The Yakuza Releases Vevo LIFT Performance of “Hiroshima”
Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, today released Lous and The Yakuza’s LIFT performance of “Hiroshima”. Lous and The Yakuza previously worked with Vevo on a Footnotes video for “Dilemme” in 2020. Vevo’s LIFT program connects today’s up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo’s artist development program shines a spotlight on the world’s freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Doja Cat, Lola Indigo, Jorja Smith, Givēon, Mahmood and more.
withguitars.com
HAWA Releases ‘Progression’ Single + Video Featuring Telfar Clemens
Designer Telfar Clemens Stars in Accompanying Video. A Tribute to Her Grandmother, Released 4th November. Upcoming Live Shows in New York, Berlin, London & Brussels. Today, genre-bending singer/rapper/producer HAWA releases ‘PROGRESSION’, the second single from her upcoming debut album HADJA BANGOURA which arrives on 4 November. ‘PROGRESSION’, produced by Anthoine Walters and WAVES, is a stirring piano ballad about moving on and thriving in the wake of heartbreak.
withguitars.com
Stoke Four Piece The Underclass Return With Indietrack ‘Bad Dreams’
Https://soundcloud.com/the-underclass/bad-dreams-1/s-ud5q4y7KZlM?utm_source=mobi&utm_campaign=social_sharing&utm_terms=reco_roster_override.control&si=bbe5be84141f49809db895eca9ec09f8. While Stoke-based four-piece The Underclass sailed through on a summer on a high from their most recently single ‘Hometown’, the quartet are heading into autumn with an altogether darker, more matured release. Indeed, where ‘Hometown’ is a shimmering, optimistic offering built around heady indie anthemia, the band’s...
withguitars.com
Baby Rose returns with new songs ‘Go/Fight Club’
Baby Rose returns with two new songs, ‘Go’ & ‘Fight Club’ (ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow) “It’s unusual these days for a voice you haven’t heard before to cut like a thorn…Baby Rose is in full bloom” The Observer. “A talent incomparable to...
Comments / 0