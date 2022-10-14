OVENS announces 44 track double LP reissue on TankCrimes, out this December. West Bay power pop / punk band featured a young Tony Molina – first time on vinyl. Tony Molina has played in a LOT of bands – a rough estimate would put it at about 14 bands. But OVENS are the band where you can really hear Tony developing the sound / style that he would fully realize in his solo career, which started around 2009. There’s a note included in the 2009 release of OVENS, which has previously only been available on CD which gives a great deal of context as to why their only album release was a 44 track CD:

