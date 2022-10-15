Read full article on original website
gojsutigers.com
Woodard Named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, Tigers Predicted to Finish First in SWAC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| Jackson State University forward Daja Woodard was named Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Monday morning. The Tigers have been tabbed the favorite to finish first in the SWAC for the 2022-23 season. The conference also announced Preseason All-SWAC teams including individual award winners during the league's virtual media day event.
Jackson State expected to dominate SWAC women’s hoops once again
The SWAC women's basketball predicted finish and Jackson State is looked at as the leader. The post Jackson State expected to dominate SWAC women’s hoops once again appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jackson State prepares to welcome Campbell for Homecoming
Jackson State will put its unbeaten record on the line against Big South contender Campbell. The post Jackson State prepares to welcome Campbell for Homecoming appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
gojsutigers.com
Jackson State Knocks off Alabama A&M 2-0
JACKSON, MISS.| The Jackson State University women's soccer team defeated Alabama A&M, 2-0. -Jackson State (6-6-1, 5-0-1 SWAC) scored 3:24 minutes into the game as Kiana Tulloch gave the Tigers a 1-0 advantage. -The Lady Tigers scored another goal at the 30:28 mark in the first half by Karime Antonio...
gojsutigers.com
Bowling Finishes Sixth At Tulane Event
HARAHAN, La. – The Jackson State University bowling team posted a sixth-place finish in Colonial Lanes Classic hosted by Tulane. Sunday's final day of competition saw Jackson State defeat UAB 4-1 (222-171, 175-173, 194-201, 206-187, 214-180) and host #17 Tulane 4-2 (159-168, 190-176, 192-211, 223-210, 193-183, 168-166) to advance to the fifth-place game. In the finale, JSU lost 4-0 to #4-ranked Sam Houston St. (176-206, 147-198, 176-234, 197-222).
Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Will Consider Power 5 Job Offers
The Jackson State coach is on the rise in the coaching industry. Here’s what he had to say about potential Power 5 job offers.
WLBT
No. 7 JSU stays undefeated heading into homecoming weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WLBT) - The No. 7 Jackson State Tigers blowout the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on the road behind a career day from Heisman candidate quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the No. 1 defense in the FCS. For several weeks, Coach Prime has attempted to address why his team has begun games...
mississippifreepress.org
SWAC, a Gulfport Tragedy and Voting Impact
Can y’all believe it’s the middle of October? Here in Mississippi, the temps aren’t exactly cool, but one is tempted to wear a sweater. It’s usually a bad idea, but we’re almost there. It’s football season, and there’s a lot of talk about who’s SWAC or who’s not SWAC after the dust-up between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Check out the videos for full context, but JSU played ASU for ASU’s homecoming game. JSU won, and Coach Robinson was not happy when the coaches met at the end of the game. It devolved into dueling press conferences.
Deion Sanders talks with 60 Minutes about his mission at Jackson State and more
Deion Sanders went one-on-one with John Wertheim on 60 Minutes. Here's some of what he said. The post Deion Sanders talks with 60 Minutes about his mission at Jackson State and more appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WAPT
MHSAA investigating brawl that caused game between Crystal Springs and Wesson to be called off
MHSAA is investigating after a brawl broke out during a football game between players from Crystal Springs and Wesson on Friday. MHSAA said a fight broke out in the third quarter with Wesson leading 28 to 7. Fans also got involved, though it says none got down to the field to fight with the players. At least one player is accused of using his helmet to swing at other players. MHSAA said it is investigating this accusation.
Officials investigating after on-the-field brawl ends one high school football game, text message warning of shooting suspends another
Officials with the Mississippi High School Athletic Association are dealing with two separate incidents that prematurely ended football games Friday night. MHSAA officials say a fight broke out during the game between Crystal Springs and Wesson. The brawl started in the third quarter with Wesson leading 28-7. Officials say at...
Laurel, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
vicksburgnews.com
MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard
A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
WLBT
Local church transforming building into sports complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
vicksburgnews.com
Reception announced for Dr. Edney and Dr. Turner
The Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. and Project CHAMPIONS will be celebrating the new leadership of the Mississippi State Department of Health and are inviting you to join them for this momentous occasion. Dr. Daniel Edney has been promoted as our new State Health Officer. Dr. Edney served the Vicksburg community for more than 30 thirty years in his private practice before joining the Mississippi State Department of Health. Dr. Edney is one of Vicksburg’s finest and we are so honored to celebrate him. Dr. Justin Turner has been selected as our new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Turner is the youngest and first African American to hold this position. Dr. Turner is the CEO of Turner Care, LLC, he is the recipient of numerous community awards and is dedicated to a healthier Mississippi. His commitment to service is unparalleled. In the words of Dr. Edney about Dr. Turner, “Service is not just what he does – it’s who he is.”
Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
Crews work to repair ‘major’ water leak in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders reported a major water leak in South Jackson on Tuesday. They said crews are working to make repairs to the leak on a 20-inch water line on McDowell Road near the Henley Young Juvenile Justice Center. According to leaders, the leak is impacting water pressure in parts of South Jackson.
WAPT
Police investigate shooting in North Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
JPS afterschool activities canceled due to low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A major water leak on McDowell Road in Jackson is affecting schools in the Jackson Public School District (JPS). City leaders said the leak has impacted water pressure in parts of South Jackson. As a result, afterschool activities are cancelled at the following JPS schools on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, due […]
