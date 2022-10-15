Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
buckeyesports.com
My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games
Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong
Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack. Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.
Michigan, Michigan State each have 1 player on AP midseason All-American team
Which Michigan and Michigan State players made the AP midseason All-American team?Why did Blake Corum and Bryce Baringer make the AP midseason All-American team?. We are halfway through (depending on your team) the 2022 college football season, and the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines have been rolling, while the Michigan State Spartans have a losing record.
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Visitors react to Michigan’s stomping of Penn State
In the Michigan Wolverines’ biggest home matchup of the season, they did not disappoint the group of visitors they had on hand for the game. In today’s roundup we have reactions from a few of the prospects who got to witness Michigan’s stomping of Penn State live.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s a Problem’: Franklin Addresses PSU-Michigan Halftime Skirmish, Calls for Policy Change
At his weekly press conference Tuesday in Beaver Stadium’s media room, James Franklin didn’t get too specific about the skirmish that took place between Penn State and Michigan in the tunnel at halftime of Saturday’s game at Michigan Stadium. A day after a video surfaced of a...
A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk
EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Michigan basketball: Youssef Khayat on the family, phone calls that got him to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Phil Martelli advised family newspapers to make the necessary edits, but here at The Michigan Insider, we’re not about to let a good quote go to waste. “Youssef is a badass,” the Michigan men’s basketball team’s associate coach said of Youssef Khayat, the freshman from Lebanon.
Jim Harbaugh on Colston Loveland’s talent: ‘Everybody sees it’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Colston Loveland started at tight end for the Michigan football team in its 41-17 victory against Penn State, and Jim Harbaugh likes what he has seen from the freshman both on and off the field. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show,...
Michigan football 'evolved,' built to beat Ohio State again, Joel Klatt says
The Michigan Wolverines blew out Penn State Saturday, 41-17. The win not only propelled the team to 7-0. FOX Sports broadcaster and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt said the Wolverines are built to beat the Buckeyes for the second-consecutive season. Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to a win over Ohio State in 2021, his first win in the rivalry.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball, but not Michigan State, ranked in preseason top 25
The Associated Press preseason men’s basketball top-25 poll was released on Monday (Oct. 17), and Michigan is on it. The Wolverines checked in at No. 22 in the rankings, which come exactly three weeks before the start of the regular season. Michigan State is not ranked. Michigan started last...
Penn State Daily Headlines: Wednesday, October 19
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Isaac Wilson visits Michigan | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Sam Webb from MichiganInsider talks Isaac Wilson's visit to Michigan and how the Wolverines are handling their pursuit of multiple Quarterbacks.
How long will Michigan wait for Jadyn Davis? | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Blair Angulo asks Sam Webb from MichiganInsider how long will the Wolverines wait on 2024 QB prospect Jadyn Davis before casting a wider net for signal callers?
30 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium in Wolverines’ win over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Fans set a new high mark for ejections from Michigan Stadium this season during Saturday’s win over visiting Penn State. There were 30 ejections during the 41-17 victory over the Nittany Lions, according to statistics provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.
Where To Go: Michigan’s Top 10 Colleges To Attend in 2023
Choosing a college is one of the biggest decisions a young adult can make. While every school has their individual merits and specialties, we can all agree that some degrees hold more weight that others when it comes to applying for jobs after you graduate. That choice can be hard,...
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
247Sports
