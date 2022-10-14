ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

School of Education Students Present Research Proposals at the SoCon Undergraduate Research Forum

Eight undergraduate students in Orlean Beeson School of Education presented their research proposals at the SoCon Undergraduate Research Forum (SURF) at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina Oct. 14-15. SURF was designed with the focus of bringing together undergraduate students presenting their research projects for perhaps the first time via...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

