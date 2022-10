Newton, Kan. – The Concordia-St. Paul men's golf team wrapped up their fall season with a big win on Tuesday at the Newman Invitational with a team score of 893 (+29). The Golden Bears shot rounds of 305, 295, and 293 to win the tournament by three strokes over Missouri Southern State. Combined with their Bemidji Invite victory, it is the first time the CSP men's golf team has ever won two tournaments in a fall season.

NEWTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO