wku.edu
Melissa Essenpreis Martin awarded CHHS Alumni Achievement Award
The WKU College of Health and Human Services (CHHS) recently hosted a 20th anniversary celebration and recognized alumni for their achievements with the first annual CHHS Alumni Achievement Award. A 2006 graduate of CHHS with a Bachelor of Science degree in Design, Merchandising, and Textiles, and a minor in Family...
wku.edu
Jason Cummins awarded CHHS Alumni Achievement Award
The WKU College of Health and Human Services (CHHS) recently hosted a 20th anniversary celebration and recognized alumni for their achievements with the first annual CHHS Alumni Achievement Award. A 2003 graduate of CHHS with a Master of Public Health (MPH), one of the recipients, Mr. Jason Cummins, is the...
wku.edu
31 WKU students candidates for 2022 Homecoming queen
Thirty-one students are candidates for 2022 Homecoming queen at Western Kentucky University. The 2022 queen will be crowned Saturday, Oct. 29, during halftime of WKU Football vs. North Texas at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. This year’s Homecoming theme is “Nightmare on Normal Street.” Queen...
wku.edu
WKU Regents to conduct committee meetings October 21
-WKU- Western Kentucky University prides itself on positioning its students, faculty and staff for long term success. As a student-centered, applied research university, WKU helps students expand on classroom learning by integrating education with real-world applications in the communities we serve. Our hilltop campus is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which was recently named by Reader’s Digest as one of the nicest towns in America, just an hour’s drive from Nashville, Tennessee.
wku.edu
2022 Homecoming on the Hill
Next week, thousands of Hilltoppers spanning multiple generations will return to our Hill to celebrate Homecoming. This special time provides our graduates with an opportunity to reconnect with their professors, friends and campus while reminiscing on the lifechanging experience they had on our Hill. For each of us, Homecoming offers the chance to celebrate the accomplishments of our alumni – reminding us that the work we do in higher education changes lives.
wku.edu
WKU Forensics Team wins at University of Alabama
WKU Forensics Team members placed first in team sweepstakes at the University of Alabama. Front row (from left): Samantha Sallee, Gabriella Abaunza Hernandez, Denise Marin, Rashon Leday, Noah Gordon, Mauricio Patino. Middle row (from left): Kirsten Eversmann, Cecilia Alali, Caitlyn Woitena, Reggie Jefferson, Danielle Williams, Rachael Akinbayo, Christian Butterfield, Jaleon Brown. Back row (from left): Kole Ingram, Jonah Johnson, Collin Tuerk, Joey Eberle, Dakota Perry.
wku.edu
View from the Hill: Shaq, aka DJ Diesel, to perform at WKU
Hilltopper fans are in for a big treat on October 21 when Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, performs a pregame concert on WKU’s South Lawn. WKU’s Amy Bingham has a preview in this week’s View from the Hill. “The easiest way to say it...
