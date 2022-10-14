Next week, thousands of Hilltoppers spanning multiple generations will return to our Hill to celebrate Homecoming. This special time provides our graduates with an opportunity to reconnect with their professors, friends and campus while reminiscing on the lifechanging experience they had on our Hill. For each of us, Homecoming offers the chance to celebrate the accomplishments of our alumni – reminding us that the work we do in higher education changes lives.

