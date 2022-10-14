Effective: 2022-10-16 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 310 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sun Lakes, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sun Lakes, Olberg, Bapchule, Santan and Sacaton. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 166 and 180. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 158 and 160. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 177 and 180. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO