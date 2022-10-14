ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hellowoodlands.com

Must See Local Halloween Decorations; Map & Videos Included

Put on some Halloween music and head out to see these local Halloween decorations. There are several new houses on the list this year! The list is updated regularly so be sure to check back for additions as Halloween gets closer. Halloween in The Woodlands area 2022 Map. Click on...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
sheenmagazine.com

The LightHouse Church: A Mega Church in the Making

The Lighthouse Church has become a refuge for many in the Houston area as a place to worship and network. Pastor Keion a native of Gary, Indiana started his walk with The Lord at 4 years old, he knew God had a calling over his life and he choose to share it with the masses. The Lighthouse Church is becoming one of the fastest-growing churches for the new generation of worshipers. Pastor Keion celebrated 13 years of community service, worshipping, and being a beacon of hope for The Lighthouse Family as their Sheppard. I recently had the opportunity to speak with a member of The Lighthouse Family he was excited to tell us about his experience at The Lighthouse Church.
HOUSTON, TX
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Houston: Our Top Ten Recommendations!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is precious and fleeting. Nobody wants to waste time on yet another internet search, and that’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Houston. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland church celebrates 75 years

Calvary Baptist Church of Cleveland, 816 N. Blair St., celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sunday. Hundreds of people packed the sanctuary to worship and be a part of the historic service led by Pastor Carl Williamson. The church’s history dates back to 1947 when it was formed as an alternative...
CLEVELAND, TX
Fort Bend Star

Review: No one leaves Corelli’s hungry

I’m not sure how I’d missed Corelli’s Italian Café before last week. That stretch of road, near the intersection of State Highway 6 and Williams Trace Boulevard, has long been home to some of my favorite restaurants in Fort Bend County. You could almost throw a...
iheart.com

This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything

"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
TEXAS STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX

The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

International Space Station zips over Houston | When and how to see it

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Skies remain clear over Houston for a few more days, making for ideal conditions to see the International Space Station over Space City. The ISS travels over Houston with multiple viewing opportunities this week, but you’ll need to set your alarm pretty early. Thu, Oct...
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Adoptable Animals at the City of Pearland - Animal Services

Adoptable Animals at the City of Pearland - Animal Services. The City of Pearland - Animal Services has puppies!!!!!!. Moon (f), Raven (f), Shadow (m), and Bones (m) are 4 adorable Kelpie mix puppies who are looking for their furever homes. They are super sweet and would love to be your new best friend!
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Family-owned Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants Barcenas Mexican Kitchen serve Bay Area since 1998

Tacos al Carbon - $16.50 2 chicken or beef fajita tacos, served with rice, beans and guacamole, from the lunch menu. (Photos by Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) After being in business for 24 years, family-owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant opened its third location May 26, bringing its Mexican and traditional Tex-Mex food to League City at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway. Pepe Barcenas, general manager of the new location and part of the family that owns the business, said the restaurant and bar is off to a “great start” and that he expects the store to see further success in the winter months.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Iconic ‘Darth Vader House' Hits the Market in Houston

A house in Houston just hit the market and it looks like it's straight out of "Star Wars." Whether you are a die-hard fan or just a lover of contemporary architecture, this Houston, Texas property is really unique. The luxurious 7,000-square-foot “Darth Vader House” might be your ticket to coming to the dark side.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants

From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy