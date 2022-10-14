Read full article on original website
Fletcher Place Community Center celebrates 150 years
Fletcher Place Community Center celebrated its 150-year anniversary this month at the Indiana State Museum. The local nonprofit provides programs to assist low-income families with basic needs. Executive Director Melissa Drew said they will continue to grow. “We continue to see it as an opportunity,” Drew said. “We've added younger...
Frederick Douglass Park groundbreaking a celebration for neighborhood champions
The long-awaited groundbreaking for the new Frederick Douglass Park family center was held this week in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. The milestone celebration for the legacy park on the near northeast side of Indianapolis is decades in the making. Over 100 people from the neighborhood came out for the event. Residents...
Judge dismisses FedEx from Indianapolis shooting lawsuit
A federal judge has dismissed FedEx from a lawsuit filed by relatives of five of the eight people who were fatally shot last year at an Indianapolis warehouse by a former employee of the shipping giant. U.S. District Judge James Sweeney on Monday granted a FedEx Corp. motion to dismiss...
Advocates and lawmakers urge Health and Hospital Corp. to withdraw SCOTUS case
Patient advocates, members of the public and state lawmakers are urging the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County to withdraw a case it has filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, citing concerns that the lawsuit will strip millions of vulnerable Americans of their power to hold states accountable when they do not receive benefits they’re entitled to.
Indianapolis City-County Council passes 2023 budget
The Indianapolis City-County Council approved a $1.46 billion 2023 city budget Monday night. That’s about $100 million more than the 2022 budget. In a written statement Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett congratulated the council on the passage. “The bipartisan passage of next year’s budget is a major victory for Indianapolis...
Indiana judge convicts man in Black man's 2020 killing
A man has been convicted of reckless homicide in the fatal 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by outrage over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police. Prosecutors had charged Tyler Newby, 32, with murder, but after a one-day bench trial a Marion County...
Live music from the ISO to air on Monument Circle
A new project pipes live music onto Monument Circle as part of new programming from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Downtown Indy Inc. In 2019 Downtown Indy installed lights, video, and a new sound system on Monument Circle to present the Shining a Light program. An effort to enhance programming will now bring live music to the circle.
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville has outgrown its current space, and now construction is underway on a new facility that will enable them to dramatically increase their efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation. Executive Director Tammy Sollenberger said the new building will be much larger. “Oh...
Land dispute in Boone County brings hundreds to a community meeting
Over 300 people attended a community meeting Monday night to learn more about the state’s plans to develop an innovation district in Boone County. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation continues to buy property in the county as part of a $164 million investment approved by the State Budget Committee. The state hopes to attract a variety of advanced manufacturing, life sciences, technology, microelectronics, and semiconductor companies.
The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen
The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
Second round of Elevation Grants reaches more
The second round of Elevation Grants is awarded to grassroots groups across the city. The awards reach 50 nonprofits addressing the root causes of violence. The program grants $8.6 million to organizations that work to reduce violence in communities. The Indianapolis Foundation helps facilitate the program for the city of Indianapolis. Mayor Joe Hogsett said the money is targeted.
Local high school students work with homeless dogs for Paws & Think program
A Youth-Canine Program at Warren Central High School is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. WFYI’s Taylor Bennett spoke with Roberta Kuonen and Kim Trimpe with the Paws & Think Youth-Canine Program, which pairs at-risk high school students with adoptable dogs from Indianapolis Animal Care Services.
Purdue student found dead inside campus residence hall
A suspect is in custody after a Purdue University student was found dead inside a campus residence hall early Wednesday morning. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Purdue police were called to McCutcheon Hall at 12:44 a.m., according to a university spokesperson. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Ji...
Why Vonnegut's face is green and needs a refresh
An iconic mural in Downtown Indianapolis is receiving a facelift. When Pamela Bliss first painted the Kurt Vonnegut mural for the 2011 Super Bowl mural series the vibrant colors helped make it a favorite. Bliss said people comment on it all the time, one couple even got engaged under it.
More support avail for smaller, diverse grassroots groups
Grassroots groups that work to improve community wellbeing will have a chance to add funding and education through an expanded effort from the Indianapolis Foundation. The Neighborhood Empowerment Pathways program offers funds and training for nonprofits and other community groups. This year the program is boosted by $3 million from the City of Indianapolis, Cummins and the foundation.
IndyGo to hold community meetings for feedback on service plans
If you have suggestions on Indianapolis’ bus network, the city’s public transportation agency is accepting feedback on ways to improve. IndyGo will hold several open house meetings this month, and community members are encouraged to attend. IndyGo says community engagement is needed to ensure it can meet the...
How do some areas in Indiana tackle rural transit?
Unable to load the audio player. The Area 10 Agency focuses on care for seniors, persons with disabilities and family caregivers. Their transit program is open to the general public. The agency serves four rural counties with its rural public transit program: Putnam, Owen, Lawrence and Monroe. Chris Myers is...
2023 city budget nears passage with no public comment
The Indianapolis 2023 budget is one step closer to finalization. There was no public comment on the proposed $1.4 billion spending package during Monday night’s City-County Council meeting. The new operational budget hikes yearly spending with record funding going to public safety. More than $300 million is set aside...
INDOT seeks temporary winter workers with statewide job fairs
From Elkhart to Indianapolis to Terre Haute, INDOT will have 13 in-person job fairs open Wednesday. The annual event helps get temporary employees to meet extra winter road maintenance needs. The job, which lasts five months, involves repairing traffic signs, snow removal and other duties. It starts at $20 an...
Twin Aire neighborhood ready for redevelopment to support change created by justice center
Requests are out for redevelopment ideas in the Twin Aire neighborhood. The city of Indianapolis has two properties it wants to find development solutions for. The southeast side neighborhood has undergone significant changes with the building of the Community Justice Campus. The city’s new justice center includes the county jail, courts, and an intervention center.
