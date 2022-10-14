Read full article on original website
Related
withguitars.com
Indie-Pop Breakout Ed Staal Shares ‘That Girl’ Ahead Of New EP
Hertfordshire, UK based up and coming pop artist Ed Staal Shares another look at his upcoming EP on the brilliant new single ‘That Girl’, the third single to be taken from the upcoming 4 track release Battle Scars & Broken Hearts. The follow up to ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Why’, the new single see’s the single once again demonstrate his talents as a producer, songwriter and performer.
withguitars.com
SYML announces new album ‘The Day My Father Died’
PRODUCED BY PHIL EK (BAND OF HORSES, FATHER JOHN MISTY, FLEET FOXES) + UNVEILS NEW SONG + VIDEO “HOWLING” FEATURING LUCIUS. NEW ALBUM ALSO INCLUDES “LOST MYSELF” FEATURING GUY GARVEY:. “…a gorgeous collaboration” The i. “…it’s got the weary, fragile sway of late-era Beatles”...
withguitars.com
No Go Stop channel Afrobeat on funk laden ‘Where We Are’
Share title track of new album No Go Stop ‘Where We Are’. 2022 sees the release of No Go Stop’s second album ‘Where We Are’. The Bristol powerhouse features musicians who have performed with the Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra, Jazz Defenders, Dundundun, The Heavy, Sheelanagig, and Pete Josef. The album has been two years in the making and follows their well-received debut ‘Agbara Orin’, which garnered support from BBC6 Music, Songlines and set out their stool as a high energy 12 piece with a contemporary spin on the afrobeat sound.
withguitars.com
Costa Rica’s Las Robertas release hazy new single ‘Awakening’
Love Is The Answer Out February 3rd On Kanine Records. “Fuzzed-out Costa Rican garage rippers” – Gorilla vs Bear. “Las Robertas serves up a sunny set of tunes tinged with surf-rock and psychedelia and surrounded by its hallmark sylphic vocals” – NPR. After a string of...
withguitars.com
Brighton’s Youth Sector share irresistible, slinky new single ‘The Ball’
BRIGHTON’S MOST BUZZY OUTFIT SHARE NEW SINGLE ‘THE BALL’. DEVO MEET TALKING HEADS IN THIS IRRESISTABLE SEASIDE SMASHER. Youth Sector have returned with gargantuan new single ‘The Ball’, listen here. Hailing from Brighton, the coastal five piece have fast become one of the city’s most talked...
withguitars.com
, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”
EARLIER SHE RELEASED “BOMBS AWAY” SINGLE HERE + MUSIC VIDEO HERE FROM HER UPCOMING EP (TITLE, DATE TBA) Today, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”, plus the music video, from her upcoming EP, which will be released on Neon Gold Records. She is the newest signing on the record label that brought you Charli XCX, HAIM, MARINA, Christine and the Queens, Matt Maeson etc.
withguitars.com
Stoke Four Piece The Underclass Return With Indietrack ‘Bad Dreams’
Https://soundcloud.com/the-underclass/bad-dreams-1/s-ud5q4y7KZlM?utm_source=mobi&utm_campaign=social_sharing&utm_terms=reco_roster_override.control&si=bbe5be84141f49809db895eca9ec09f8. While Stoke-based four-piece The Underclass sailed through on a summer on a high from their most recently single ‘Hometown’, the quartet are heading into autumn with an altogether darker, more matured release. Indeed, where ‘Hometown’ is a shimmering, optimistic offering built around heady indie anthemia, the band’s...
withguitars.com
Experimental Irish artist, Frendan is digitally releasing his debut album, ‘FREND’
(click here to download Hi Res Sleeve Artwork) The brainchild of 27 year old filmmaker, Frendan (real name Brendan Corcoran), ‘FREND’ is the result of. three years of multifaceted crafting. With a background consisting mainly of music video direction & editing. for other Irish artists (Meltybrains, Booka Brass...
withguitars.com
Gretel Hänlyn shares video for brand new single ‘Drive’
“Hänlyn’s wonderfully deep and expressive singing voice, which you feel could own, and illuminate, pretty much any genre.” – The Sunday Times, Breaking Act. “Gretel Hänlyn’s voice isn’t one you’ll forget. Powerful and commanding, her rich, husky vocals dominate whatever soundscape they unfurl across.” – NME.
withguitars.com
Lous and The Yakuza Releases Vevo LIFT Performance of “Hiroshima”
Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, today released Lous and The Yakuza’s LIFT performance of “Hiroshima”. Lous and The Yakuza previously worked with Vevo on a Footnotes video for “Dilemme” in 2020. Vevo’s LIFT program connects today’s up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo’s artist development program shines a spotlight on the world’s freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Doja Cat, Lola Indigo, Jorja Smith, Givēon, Mahmood and more.
withguitars.com
Noah Klein shares new single dontyoufeel5s 🌿
-2022-single-art https://youtu.be/M0R7yy27ycU. Noah Klein has been recognized by Diffus Magazine, Rolling Stone and Musikexpress for his experimental music, which incorporates his interests in art and flash photography. After spending time in Barcelona and diving into the Berlin producer scene,. the German-American multi-instrumentalist and producer is releasing a new. opus whatdidyoudo2me.
withguitars.com
The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ Surpasses A Billion YouTube Streams
18 October 2022 – The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ music video has surpassed 1 billion streams on YouTube making it the 225th video to achieve this huge milestone. Amongst a plethora of the band’s global hits, ‘Every Breath You Take’ is one of their best-known tracks. Released in 1983 but uploaded just 12 years ago, this is the seventh music video from the 1980’s to have reached a billion views. The video, shot in black and white, revolves around the trio performing the song, with Sting singing and playing the double bass, Andy Summers on guitar, and Stewart Copeland drumming, joined by a four-piece string section and grand piano highlighting the underlying musical parts of this classic Police track.
withguitars.com
Fred again.. shares brand new track ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)’
NEW STUDIO ALBUM ACTUAL LIFE 3 (JANUARY 1 – SEPTEMBER 9 2022) DUE FOR RELEASE OCTOBER 28 2022 VIA ATLANTIC RECORDS. Groundbreaking artist and producer Fred again.. today shares ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)’, the latest taste of his forthcoming album Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), featuring a sample of close friend Delilah singing her own track ‘Lost Keys’ on Instagram. Fred debuted the track live during his viral Boiler Room set earlier this summer which has now surpassed a record breaking 7M streams. Actual Life 3 is set to be released on October 28th via Atlantic Records and is available to pre-order here: https://fredagain.lnk.to/ActualLife3.
withguitars.com
Farveblind unleash 80s horror inspired visual clip for ‘Crooks’
Unleash thumping electronic post-punk cut ‘Crooks’ ft Sebastian Monti. New EP ‘All Clubs are Bastards’ due 14th October. Danish trio Farveblind return with the final focus track ‘Crooks’ featuring Sebastian Monti, lifted from the new EP ‘All Clubs are Bastards’ released 14th October.
withguitars.com
Out Now: Ambient Composer Six Missing Shares ‘Loving Kindness’
“’Loving Kindness’ is really peaceful and grounding. something I’d listen to in meditation. The whole album is beautifully crafted and has a deeply relaxing vibe which I really appreciate.”. Robot Koch. “Six Missing is my favorite new find of the year.”. KEXP’s Alex Ruder. [On ‘Unfolding’]...
withguitars.com
Frank Zappa’s famed Electric Orchestra releasing Waka/Wazoo box set
FRANK ZAPPA’S FAMED “ELECTRIC ORCHESTRA” CELEBRATED WITH WAKA/WAZOO BOX SET. 5-DISC MULTI-FORMAT BOX SET FEATURES UNRELEASED ALTERNATE TAKES OF NEARLY EVERY SONG FROM HIS CLASSIC JAZZ-INFLUENCED ALBUMS, WAKA/JAWAKA AND THE GRAND WAZOO, TO COMMEMORATE 50TH ANNIVERSARY. INCLUDES COMPLETE, UNRELEASED “PETITE WAZOO” PERFORMANCE FROM WINTERLAND BALLROOM, 1972 AND...
withguitars.com
The Family Dog present Dr Dead, the second track from Thiefly Dogma’ EP
HALLOWEEN SHOW – FRIDAY 28TH OCTOBER AT. THE FAMILY DOG present Dr Dead, the second track to be taken from their forthcoming EP ‘Thiefly Dogma’. The Family Dog are 5 North London brothers who create their music in The Box; their home-made rehearsal studio. It’s found in a tumbledown shack behind a hoarder’s house, strewn with logs for the firepit and guarded by a beast of a mutt they call Thor.
withguitars.com
Metronomy Announce ‘Small World (Special Edition)’ Out 29 Nov
ANNOUNCE SMALL WORLD (SPECIAL EDITION) SMALL WORLD BY KATY J PEARSON, PORIJ, HAICH BER NA, JESSICA WINTER, PANIC SHACK, SÉBASTIEN TELLIER + MORE. Metronomy today announce Small World (Special Edition) due 29 November via Because Music. The repackaged version of their acclaimed seventh studio album Small World will feature...
withguitars.com
Village Of The Sun announce debut album “First Light
SIMON RATCLIFFE (BASEMENT JAXX), MOSES BOYD & BINKER GOLDING. “This is a special one” – Erica McKoy, Worldwide FM. “Incredible… wicked” – Zakia Sewell, NTS Radio. “Very good indeed!” – Gideon Coe, BBC 6 Music. “A great, vinyl only (for the moment) taste...
withguitars.com
Mantaraybryn’s break-up banger ‘Five Minutes’
Yearning, broken and reborn. Cornwall-by-Cardiff pop singer-songwriter Mantaraybryn dances on love’s grave with the urgent break-up banger:. “…sweeping sonics and stunning emotions…” – Atwood Magazine. Mantaraybryn – Five Minutes. Tri-Tone Music. With his lauded Year Of The Heron EP still casting light from its...
Comments / 0