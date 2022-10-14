18 October 2022 – The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ music video has surpassed 1 billion streams on YouTube making it the 225th video to achieve this huge milestone. Amongst a plethora of the band’s global hits, ‘Every Breath You Take’ is one of their best-known tracks. Released in 1983 but uploaded just 12 years ago, this is the seventh music video from the 1980’s to have reached a billion views. The video, shot in black and white, revolves around the trio performing the song, with Sting singing and playing the double bass, Andy Summers on guitar, and Stewart Copeland drumming, joined by a four-piece string section and grand piano highlighting the underlying musical parts of this classic Police track.

2 DAYS AGO