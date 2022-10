High school football: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules

Players from Desert Hills listen to the National Anthem before playing the Brighton Bengals in Cottonwood Heights on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Class 6A state tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note : Top eight seeds receive first-round bye: No. 1 Corner Canyon, No. 2 Skyridge, No. 3 Bingham, No. 4 American Fork, No. 5 Farmington, No. 6 Syracuse, No. 7 Davis, No. 8 West Jordan.

First round (Oct. 21)

No. 16 Layton 36, No. 17 Herriman 14

No. 9 West 42, No. 24 Hunter 9

No. 13 Mountain Ridge 28, No. 20 Westlake 25

No. 21 Weber 31, No. 12 Roy 14

No. 18 Fremont 23, No. 15 Granger 13

No. 10 Riverton 48, No. 23 Kearns 16

No. 14 Pleasant Grove 63, No. 19 Cyprus 38

No. 11 Lone Peak 45, No. 22 Copper Hills 7

Second round (Oct. 28)

No. 16 Layton at No. 1 Corner Canyon, 6 p.m.

No. 9 West at No. 8 West Jordan, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Mountain Ridge at No. 4 American Fork, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Weber at No. 5 Farmington, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Fremont at No. 2 Skyridge, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Riverton at No. 7 Davis, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Pleasant Grove at No. 3 Bingham, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Lone Peak at No. 6 Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Class 5A state tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note : Top eight seeds receive first-round bye: No. 1 Lehi, No. 2 Timpview, No. 3 Springville, No. 4 Stansbury, No. 5 Brighton, No. 6 Bountiful, No. 7 Spanish Fork, No. 8 Provo.

First round (Oct. 21)

No. 16 Park City 35, No. 17 Timpanogos 14

No. 9 Box Elder 21, No. 24 Highland 14

No. 13 Cedar Valley 52, No. 20 Viewmont 34

No. 21 Olympus 24, No. 12 Payson 8

No. 15 East 70, No. 18 Skyline 28

No. 23 Wasatch 28, No. 10 Woods Cross 27

No. 19 Alta 42, No. 14 Bonneville 14

No. 11 Orem 61, No. 22 Uintah 12

Second round (Oct. 28)

No. 16 Park City at No. 1 Lehi, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Box Elder at No. 8 Provo, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Cedar Valley at No. 4 Stansbury, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Olympus at No. 5 Brighton, 6 p.m.

No. 15 East at No. 2 Timpview, 6 p.m.

No. 23 Wasatch at No. 7 Spanish Fork, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Alta at No. 3 Springville, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Orem at No. 6 Bountiful, 6 p.m.

Class 4A state tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note : Top three seeds receive first-round bye: No. 1 Crimson Cliffs, No. 2 Desert Hills, No. 3 Dixie.

First round (Oct. 21)

No. 8 Cedar 7, No. 9 Logan 0

No. 4 Ridgeline 24, No. 13 Pine View 0

No. 5 Snow Canyon 26, No. 12 Green Canyon 21

No. 7 Sky View 41, No. 10 Hurricane 6

No. 6 Mountain Crest 35, No. 11 Bear River 15

Quarterfinals (Oct. 28)

No. 8 Cedar at No. 1 Crimson Cliffs, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Snow Canyon at No. 4 Ridgeline, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Sky View at No. 2 Desert Hills, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Mountain Crest at No. 3 Dixie, 6 p.m.

Class 3A state tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note : Top four seeds receive first-round bye: No. 1 Juab, No. 2 Morgan, No. 3 Grantsville. No. 4 Canyon View.

First round (Oct. 21)

No. 8 Manti 48, No. 9 Ogden 15

No. 5 Richfield 49, No. 12 Carbon 0

No. 7 Juan Diego 38, No. 10 Union 35

No. 6 North Sanpete 28, No. 11 Ben Lomond 7

Quarterfinals (Oct. 28)

No. 8 Manti at No. 1 Juab, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Richfield at No. 4 Canyon View, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Juan Diego at No. 2 Morgan, 6 p.m.

No. 6 North Sanpete at No. 3 Grantsville, 6 p.m.

Class 2A state tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note : Top four seeds receive first-round bye: No. 1 South Summit, No. 2 San Juan, No. 3 Emery. No. 4 Beaver.

First round (Oct. 21)

No. 8 Delta 28, No. 9 Millard 21

No. 5 Summit Academy 42, No. 12 Grand 6

No. 10 South Sevier 65, No. 7 Judge Memorial 27

No. 6 Providence Hall 38, No. 11 ALA 3

Quarterfinals (Oct. 28)

No. 8 Delta at No. 1 South Summit, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Summit Academy at No. 4 Beaver, 6 p.m.

No. 10 South Sevier at No. 2 San Juan, 6 p.m.

No 6 Providence Hall at No. 3 Emery, 6 p.m.

Class 1A state tournament

UHSAA bracket

First round (Oct. 28)

No. 8 Parowan at No. 1 Layton Christian, 4 p.m.

No. 5 North Sevier at No. 4 Milford, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Duchesne at No. 3 Kanab, 6 p.m.

No. 7 North Summit at No. 2 Enterprise, 6 p.m.

Class 1A 8-player state tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note: No. 1 seed Gunnison Valley gets first-round bye.

First round (Oct. 28)

No. 5 Whitehorse at No. 4 Water Canyon, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Altamont at No. 3 Monticello, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Monument Valley at No. 2 Rich, 6 p.m.