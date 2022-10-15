Read full article on original website
Biden's approval rating stuck at a dire 40% in dark sign for Democrats with three weeks until midterms as he prepares for major speech on gas prices
President Joe Biden's approval rating is stuck at the 40% mark headed into the midterm election as Democrats fret about their chances amid voter anger at the high cost of living. Biden has been attempting to flip the script. He tried to rally the Democratic base on Tuesday with a...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations
How one small town is teaching English to kids of immigrants
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) — As part of an exercise to help the class learn English, a third grader pulled a block from a Jenga tower and read aloud a question written on one side. “Where,” the boy read, then slowly sounded out the other words: “Where would you like to visit?”
Special master asks Trump team for ‘the beef’ behind privilege claims
The special master appointed to review the documents former President Trump stored at his Florida home expressed hesitation during a Tuesday conference that they should be shielded from Justice Department investigators. Judge Raymod Dearie asked attorneys for Trump to offer up more details about why an initial batch of documents already set aside by the…
