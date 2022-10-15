Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation, a manufacturer of textile finishing equipment, will create 27 new jobs and invest $5.3 million to relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operation to Salisbury, N.C., Gov. Roy Cooper announced. “When woven together, our state’s skilled workforce, quality of life and textile supply chain create a foundation of success for global manufacturers like this,” Cooper said. Serving the knitwear industry for more than five decades, Fab-Con, currently based in Port Washington, N.Y., designs, builds and exports finishing machines for men’s, women’s and children’s sportswear, outerwear and underwear. Fab-Con has a global footprint that supports more than 200 customers in...

SALISBURY, NC ・ 14 MINUTES AGO