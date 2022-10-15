ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reuters

Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid caution as falling U.S. crude stocks in a generally tight market countered the negative impact of uncertain Chinese demand growth, lower gas prices and reports that the United States would release more oil from its reserves.
Sourcing Journal

Textile Equipment Maker Investing $5M in North Carolina

Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation, a manufacturer of textile finishing equipment, will create 27 new jobs and invest $5.3 million to relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operation to Salisbury, N.C., Gov. Roy Cooper announced. “When woven together, our state’s skilled workforce, quality of life and textile supply chain create a foundation of success for global manufacturers like this,” Cooper said. Serving the knitwear industry for more than five decades, Fab-Con, currently based in Port Washington, N.Y., designs, builds and exports finishing machines for men’s, women’s and children’s sportswear, outerwear and underwear. Fab-Con has a global footprint that supports more than 200 customers in...
SALISBURY, NC
The Hill

Special master asks Trump team for ‘the beef’ behind privilege claims

The special master appointed to review the documents former President Trump stored at his Florida home expressed hesitation during a Tuesday conference that they should be shielded from Justice Department investigators. Judge Raymod Dearie asked attorneys for Trump to offer up more details about why an initial batch of documents already set aside by the…
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

U.S. awards $2.8 billion for EV battery, grid projects

(Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday it is awarding $2.8 billion in grants for projects to boost U.S. manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries and domestic mineral production, a White House official told Reuters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy