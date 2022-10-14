Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Things to Do at Penn State: Oct. 21-28
What's happening at Penn State? Here's a look at some of the cultural events — both in-person and virtual — taking place across the University:. "Cabaret" — Oct. 25-Nov. 5, Playhouse Theatre, University Park campus. Penn State Centre Stage presents the Tony Award-winning musical. "STOMP" — 7...
Penn State Berks presents lecture by Glassman, expert on positive thinking
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Dr. Scott Glassman, an expert in the field of positive thinking, will speak at Penn State Berks at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the Perkins Student Center Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public. Glassman is a licensed psychologist in Pennsylvania and...
Psychology alumna leverages degree to start ‘people-first’ bartending business
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State College of the Liberal Arts alumna Jessica Glick, a 2002 psychology graduate with a double minor in labor relations and dispute management and resolution, has for the last decade been the owner of J. Rose Bartending, which provides services for public and private events. Glick said she feels that her Penn State degree has been essential in creating an authentic, “people-first” business that prioritizes selling meaningful experiences rather than just products.
Resources and support for those impacted by Oct. 24 event at University Park
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — An event planned for Oct. 24 on the University Park campus by the student group Uncensored America has been widely denounced by University officials because of past hate-filled rhetoric used by the two invited speakers. To be clear, the presence of any speaker on campus should not be taken as an endorsement by Penn State.
Penn State grad makes footsteps around the globe to benefit Bangladesh
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Even before he received his high school diploma, Shah Rafayat Chowdhury knew he wanted to make a difference. Inspired by his early days growing up in Bangladesh, Chowdhury — now a Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences alumnus — approached his friends in the canteen of their high school about creating a new organization. Just 17 at the time, Chowdhury knew solutions were needed for the challenges faced by Bangladeshis, including the lack of access to safe drinking water.
Bennett Lecture to focus on moving family-centered interventions online
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The 2022 Bennett Lecture in Prevention Science will be delivered by Beth Stormshak, Knight Chair and professor in Counseling Psychology in the University of Oregon College of Education. Stormshak’s lecture, “Navigating Prevention in a New Era of Telehealth and Online Service Delivery” will take place...
14 Penn Staters honored with the 2022 Alumni Fellow Award
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Alumni Association presented 14 Penn Staters with the Alumni Fellow Award, the most prestigious award given by the Alumni Association, on Sept. 28 at the State Theatre in downtown State College. Every moment from the 2022 Alumni Fellow Awards Ceremony can be...
Motivated communications students ready to produce Homecoming parade livestream
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The annual Homecoming parade represents a time-tested tradition at Penn State, and a related tradition continues this year as communications students again will produce the livestream of the Oct. 21 event. Students in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications will produce the livestream of...
Penn State Altoona history professor awarded fellowship
ALTOONA, Pa. — John Eicher, professor of history at Penn State Altoona, was awarded a Simone Veil Fellowship from Project House Europe at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München for the summer of 2023. Eicher will use this opportunity to continue work on his current book “The Sword Outside, the Plague...
Education Abroad Fair to be held Nov. 3
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Education Abroad Fair, hosted by Penn State Global, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson center at University Park. There will be a concurrent virtual session on Zoom from noon to 2:30 p.m. for those who cannot attend the in-person fair.
Education Alumni Society honors 10 for achievements, leadership, advocacy
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State College of Education Alumni Society celebrated 10 alumni who returned to the University Park campus for an awards banquet Friday, Oct. 14, at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. Award recipients were chosen for their career achievements; leadership skills; diversity, equity and inclusion advocacy; and volunteer service.
Positive campus experiences made choice easy for Scranton biology major
DUNMORE, Pa. — When he first enrolled at Penn State Scranton, Daniel Grant, now a senior biology major, had contemplated taking advantage of the University's 2+2 Program, where students spend their first two years at a Penn State Commonwealth Campus, typically close to where they live, before going on to finish their degree at University Park or another Penn State campus. However, after having very positive experiences during his first two years at Scranton, Grant chose to remain and complete his bachelor's degree program at the campus instead of transitioning to University Park.
IST’s Anna Squicciarini named cyberspace program director at NSF
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Anna Squicciarini, Frymoyer Chair in Information Sciences and Technology, has been named a program director in the Secure and Trustworthy Cyberspace (SaTC) cluster of the National Science Foundation (NSF), effective Sept. 26. As a SaTC program director, Squicciarini will shape research opportunities in the areas...
Podcast, series of events highlight week celebrating news literacy
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Two timely lectures, both free and open to the public, as well as visits from campus media representatives and the launch of a podcast and statewide radio program highlight news literacy week beginning Oct. 24 at Penn State. The lectures feature a mix of nationally...
Accessible syllabus templates available for instructors
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The IT Accessibility Group and the Schreyer Institute for Teaching Excellence have collaborated to produce an accessible syllabi template repository for instructors. The accessible syllabus templates use best practices for accessible Microsoft Word documents, such as properly formatted headings and tables, helpful alt text and...
Thinking about housing for next year? Now is the time to learn more
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As we hit the middle of the fall semester, off-campus rental properties begin offering leases and the on-campus housing request process opens. Students may feel pressured to select a housing option for next school year. However, whether you are considering on- or off-campus living, Penn State has a variety of resources to help you make the decision that works best with your priorities — without feeling rushed or uninformed.
