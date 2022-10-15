ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are The Best Trader Joe's Products Of All Time, From Someone Who Basically Knows The Aisles Of The Store With Her Eyes Closed

By Hannah Loewentheil
 3 days ago

Hi, I'm Hannah and I spend way more time than I'd like to admit at Trader Joe's. I think it's safe to say that by now I am almost too familiar with the aisles at my local store, so much so that I can immediately identify when there's a new product or something that is noticeably missing.

Trader Joe's has some amazing products that I buy time and time again (and a few misses I avoid if we're being honest), but of course, not everything can be created equally. So I rounded up a list of my all-time favorite T.J's items (in no particular order). If you haven't tried these out yet, I highly recommend them.

1. Ranch Seasoning Blend

Fellow ranch lovers, this one is for you. Try sprinkling this magic seasoning on anything from roasted vegetables to chicken wings.

2. Fully Cooked Pork Carnitas

These fully cooked pork carnitas look a little scary upon opening the package, but give them two minutes in a hot skillet and they turn into instant taco magic.

3. Chocolate Lava Cakes

Chocolate lava cakes are a real pain to make from scratch, but thanks to these, you literally never have to. They taste homemade, and no one needs to know the difference.

4. Sesame Crunch Chopped Salad Kit

This is the one T.J's salad kit I can't live without. There's something about the peanut dressing that is good on pretty much anything (so save the extra!).

Trader Joe's

5. Chimichurri Sauce

Upgrade pretty much any protein with a scoop of this herb sauce. I love putting it on anything from meat or rice to eggs and roasted veggies.

6. Aioli Garlic Mustard Sauce

An OG for a reason, this aioli garlic mustard is perfection.

7. Triple Cream Brie Cheese

This nice, creamy, and spreadable Brie rivals any other in terms of quality except it's so much more affordable.

8. Mozzarella Sticks

These mozz sticks are one of the most overlooked heroes of the frozen aisle. If you want a real treat, pop these into the air fryer.

9. Ube Mochi Pancakes and Waffle Mix

Crisp on the outside yet chewy, light, and fluffy on the inside, I might exclusively eat mochi pancakes from here on out.

u/MilkTeaAddct via Reddit / Via reddit.com

10. Frozen Chocolate Croissants

Store-bought isn't usually anywhere near as good as the bakery version, but these frozen croissants are the exception. Let them rise at room temperature for a few hours and then bake them to golden, buttery, flaky perfection.

u/bubbleaurum via Reddit / Via reddit.com

11. Nova Salmon Pieces

Another bargain item I'm fully addicted to, this high-quality nova sells for double or triple the price at most other markets.

12. Frozen Cauliflower Gnocchi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T83re_0iaKfAHq00

Pro tip: heat up this cauliflower gnocchi in the air fryer or in a skillet. That's the best way to achieve a golden exterior that stays crispy once tossed in sauce.

13. Hold The Cone Mini Ice Cream Cones

Mini, decadent, and perfect for when a sweet craving strikes, these tiny ice cream cones are perfection. And a bad flavor does not exist.

14. Cheddar Cheese & Uncured Bacon Egg Bites

These have become my favorite breakfast on the go. Two minutes in the microwave and they're ready to eat.

15. Strawberry Yogurt O’s

This is the one T.J's cereal I couldn't do without.

Trader Joe's

16. Organic Creamy Tomato Soup

You'll never find my pantry without a box (or two) of this creamy tomato soup. It's so easy to dress it up into a super easy lunch that feels fancy and tastes so satisfying.

17. Kung Pao Cauliflower

This Asian-inspired cauliflower comes with the sauce on the side, so you can actually use the battered cauliflower nuggets in any recipe from tacos to buffalo "wings." Just add your favorite condiment.

18. Dried Chile Spiced Mango

I finish the bag before I realize it every. damn. time.

Amazon

19. Green Tea Mochi

TJ's mochi comes in about half a dozen classic flavors, plus some seasonal items (Thai, mango, etc.), and it's hard to go wrong with any of them. That being said, the green tea flavor is my personal favorite.

20. Peri-Peri Sauce

A little bit of this African-inspired sauce takes any basic entree and completely elevates it. Try it with simple roast chicken to see what I mean.

21. Butternut Squash Mac 'n' Cheese

I may or may not wait until fall all year so I can re-stock up on this seasonal mac 'n' cheese.

22. Frozen Hashbrowns

Diner-style breakfast at home, comin' right up.

23. Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread

Bagel mornings in the fall just hit different, thanks to this sweet and spiced spread.

u/downadarkallie via Reddit / Via reddit.com

24. Chicken Tikka Masala

I've said it before and I'll say it again: this rivals take-out. The only con is the relatively small portion size, but you can easily bulk it up with naan and your favorite veggies.

25. Cacio e Pepe Puffs

Proceed at your own risk. These cheesy, peppery puffs are straight-up crave-worthy.

26. Corn Cookie Mix

If you are a fellow cornbread lover, you'll love these slightly salty and ever-so-savory cookies. Just add butter and egg, and toss 'em into the oven.

27. Pastry Pups

They're like pigs in a blanket on steroids.

28. Frozen Scallion Pancakes

These frozen scallion pancakes are just like the take-out version. I personally love making them for breakfast with a fried egg 🤤.

29. Chicken Cilantro Mini Wontons

Grab a carton of miso ginger soup and these mini chicken cilantro wontons and you've got dinner.

Trader Joe's

30. Gone Bananas

These chocolate-covered frozen banana slices are a frozen aisle OG that I simply couldn't live without.

31. Herbed Tahini Sauce

Try pairing this herb-infused tahini with crackers, crudité, pita bread, falafel, roasted cauliflower, fully cooked gyro slices...the list goes on.

32. Battered Fish Nuggets

My ultimate feel-good, lazy night meal is fish tacos made with these crispy battered nuggets.

33. Truffle Marcona Almonds

Come winter, the truffle products come flying onto Trader Joe's shelves, but these Marcona almonds coated in savory truffle seasoning are one of my favorite buys.

34. Vegan Feta Cheese Alternative

I'm not vegan, but I find myself buying this dairy-free feta cheese in brine time and time again. It tastes so much like the real thing.

35. Organic Coconut Smoothie

I've searched the world, and similar coconut smoothies cost five times as much. This Trader Joe's version is creamy, refreshing, and a complete bargain.

36. Smoked Chicken Tenders Dog Treats

My dog might be single-handedly keeping Trader Joe's in business with his chicken treat consumption.

37. Tarte d'Alsace

This take on the Alsatian tarte flambée has been a constant fixture in the frozen aisle for over a decade, and it's still a crowd favorite for good reason. Loaded with Gruyère cheese, caramelized onion, and thinly sliced ham, I can attest to the deliciousness.

u/signal_dr0p via Reddit / Via reddit.com

38. Frozen Garlic Naan

This frozen naan is an obvious side to pair with any of T.J's Indian-inspired frozen meals, but it also comes in handy for loaded flatbreads and sandwiches.

39. Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Better than Reese's. There, I said it.

40. Green Goddess Dressing

Light, bright, and herbaceous, this cold-pressed dressing takes even the most boring salad to the next level.

41. Raspberry Mini Mousse Cakes

T.J's comes out with different mousse cakes depending on the season (for example, pumpkins in the fall and flowers in the spring). They're all surprisingly tasty, but the raspberry flavor is my fave.

u/Detronyx via Reddit / Via reddit.com

42. Steamed Pork and Ginger Soup Dumplings

Could it be the best frozen item at Trader Joe's? It's certainly a contender.

43. Cacio e Pepe Ravioli

Looking for the easiest weeknight meal ever? Grab a package of cacio e pepe ravioli, a little pat of butter, and some additional Parmesan cheese on top.

Trader Joe's

44. Mandarin Orange Chicken

It's a cult favorite frozen meal for a reason, and I fully agree with the hype. Pop it into the air fryer for the best, crispiest results.

45. Salsa Verde Flavored Tortilla Chips

Why can't I stop eating these?!?

46. Danish Kringle

I never knew what kringle was before trying the Trader Joe's version, but I am now a huge fan. It's basically an oval-shaped Scandanavian pastry made with layers of flaky dough, sugary filling, and icing on top.

47. Brazilian Style Cheese Bread.

There's something so satisfying about sinking your teeth into this seriously chewy, cheesy pao de queijo.

48. Elote Corn Chip Dippers

The seasoning on these corn chips is absolutely next-level.

49. Palak Paneer

This frozen meal is essentially blocks of paneer cheese swimming in the Indian version of creamed spinach.

u/Bullwinkles_progeny via Reddit / Via reddit.com

50. Arrabbiata Sauce

Of all the T.J's jarred pasta sauces, this spicy one is always in my pantry. Try pairing it with your favorite seafood pasta to give it a little fra diavolo-inspired kick.

51. Wild Raw Argentinian Red Shrimp

Dare I say this is the best quality frozen shrimp I've ever come across? Yes, I think I'll make that bold assertion.

52. Shawarma Chicken Thighs

This pre-marinated chicken is so full of flavor, making it one of my favorite weeknight dinners.

53. Cold Pressed Green Juice

Green juice can be seriously pricey, but this one's a great bang for your buck. It also happens to be incredibly restorative and thirst-quenching.

54. Caramelized Onion Dip

If you grew up eating dips made with Lipton onion soup mix like I did, you'll appreciate this equally-as-indulgent Trader Joe's version.

55. Jalapeño Sauce

Creamy and mild, it's the perfect accompaniment to anything from tacos to grilled vegetables.

56. Everything But the Bagel Nut Duo

This is, IMO, the perfect snack.

57. Chili Onion Crunch

Are there better chili oils out there? Sure. But not for $4. I stock up on a new jar every time I go to Trader Joe's, then I put it on anything and everything.

58. Frozen Chicken Tamales

I never thought I was a "tamales person" until I tried these.

59. Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce

Proceed with caution: This pepper spread packs a serious kick, but a little spread of it on your sandwich bread takes it to the next level.

60. Vegan Thai Green Curry

Grab a bag of frozen rice with this green curry and call it dinner (oh, and it happens to be vegan).

61. Pizza Bread Cheese

All the flavors you love about pizza, minus the crust. Dip this deliciousness in anything from marinara sauce to pesto.

62. Rosemary Croissant Croutons

I can confirm these are the greatest store-bought croutons I've come across. They are just as buttery and flaky as croissants, but in a crispy form perfect for topping soups and salads.

63. Fancy Cheese Crunchies

Tell me one single situation where mixing truffle and cheese is a bad idea.

u/carmichameleon via Reddit / Via reddit.com

64. Spicy Chai Tea Latte Mix

One of my greatest joys of winter is cozying up with an oat milk chai tea latte.

Amazon

65. Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

It's a childhood classic that simply can't be beat.

66. Speculoos Cookie Butter Ice Cream

This vanilla ice cream loaded with chunks of Speculoos cookie butter is the definition of crème de la crème.

67. Chocolate & Peanut Butter Joe-Joes Sandwich Cookies

Of all the Joe-Joe's flavors (and all are excellent), this chocolate peanut butter medley is a game changer.

68. Balsamic Glaze

I cannot imagine homemade salads without this thick, sweet and tangy stuff.

69. Bruschetta Sauce

There is something so good about this bruschetta sauce. I could (and do) eat it straight by the spoonful. My favorite way to eat it though is on top of grilled chicken.

Do you have a favorite Trader Joe's product I didn't mention? Leave it in the comments!

