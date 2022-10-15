ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Felton Just Opened Up About The "Spark" He Had With His "Harry Potter" Costar Emma Watson

By Chelsea Stewart
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaHc1_0iaKf9UM00

Tom Felton was a rival to Emma Watson in the Harry Potter movies, yes, but IRL he was crushing on her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RL72j_0iaKf9UM00
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Tom, who portrayed Draco Malfoy, details his feelings for the Hermione Granger actor in his new memoir, Beyond the Wand , writing that he “always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUV2P_0iaKf9UM00
Gp Images / WireImage

“That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us," though, he added. "There most definitely has, only at different times.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmGGb_0iaKf9UM00
Andy Butterton - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Felton said he was 15 when he first found out that Emma, then 12, liked him, but he had a girlfriend at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNVkM_0iaKf9UM00
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

“Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on,” he continued. “I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xaMqa_0iaKf9UM00
Brian Rasic / Getty Images

Still, looking back, he doesn't think he was actually “ever in love with Emma.” But he said he'd "loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else. We were kindred spirits.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slFos_0iaKf9UM00
Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Emma hasn't commented on any of this so far, but she's noted before how she always had a crush on Tom. "He totally knew [I was crushing on him]," she once told Jonathan Ross, adding how Tom would always say he never saw her in that way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KuDu_0iaKf9UM00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

"The thing is that he'd tell everyone, 'I see her in a younger, sisterly way.' And it just broke my heart. It still does."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9eYz_0iaKf9UM00
John Shearer / Getty Images

It's unfortunate that they could never make it work, but on the bright side, at least they managed to stay friends. If you want to read more from the book, you can preorder it here .

