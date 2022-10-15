Tom Felton Just Opened Up About The "Spark" He Had With His "Harry Potter" Costar Emma Watson

Related
CASETiFY’s Harry Potter Campaign Stars a Brooding Tom Felton
Harry Potter is back and the legacy continues to live on. With the upcoming release of a new game (Hogwart’s Legacy) and the continued theatrical releases of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, there are a lot of things for Harry Potter fans to be excited about. Now, CASETiFY has announced a new collection of Harry Potter phone cases and accessories with your favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton, giving his best smoldering look as the face of the campaign. Buy Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection $38+ The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collab first launched back in March, but the collection was so popular, the...
Dwayne Johnson Performed A Loretta Lynn Tribute With Kelly Clarkson, And Honestly, I Didn't Even Know He Could Sing
Dwayne and Kelly's country collab was over a year in the making!
Lisa Rinna Was Interviewed On The Red Carpet By Someone She Had Blocked, And It's Super Awkward
"One of the many I've blocked."
James Corden Getting Banned From A Restaurant For Being Rude Is Now A Hilarious Meme
"James Corden is banned from my mom's house."
Anne Hathaway Got Candid About Dealing With All That "Hathahate" Almost A Decade Ago
Anne faced an onslaught of social media hate in the early 2010s which was dubbed #HathaHate.
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
Kid Cudi's "Entergalactic" Has Had Me In A Chokehold Since Its Release, And I Never Knew An Animated Movie Could Make Me Feel Like This
Kid Cudi's first animated special has people falling in love all over again.
Taylor Swift Fans Are Already Sharing Brilliant Reactions To "Midnights," Even Though It Hasn't Dropped Yet
We won't be getting much sleep this week, folks!!!
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
People Who've Waited On Celebs At Restaurants, How Much Did They Tip?
I bet Harry Styles always tips, like, 200%.
"Larys, Eww" And 61 Other Thoughts I Had During "House Of The Dragon" This Week
There is a beast beneath the boards.
Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber Were Publicly Photographed Together For The First Time
In the words of Hailey Bieber: "I respect her; there's no drama personally."
