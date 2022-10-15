ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Franklin Regional runner pleased to improve finish at WCCA cross country meet

By Paul Schofield
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Paityn Blakley

Franklin Regional senior Paityn Blakley improved on her finish from a year ago at the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association cross country meet on Oct. 12 but not her time.

Still, Blakley wasn’t disappointed with her overall performance.

Blakley finished sixth in a time of 20:11.7 and was Franklin Regional’s top finisher.

“I wanted to improve how I finished, and I did,” Blakley said. “I wanted to better my time, which I didn’t.

“I’d like to make the state tournament, which I need to go a lot lower. I’m not sure that’s possible, but I’ll continue to work hard.”

Blakley finished behind two-time champion Eliza Miller of Kiski Area, Penn-Trafford’s Amelia Barilla, Latrobe’s Emerson Skatell, Norwin’s Annie Czajkowski and Hempfield’s Cydney Blahovec.

The Panthers finished eighth in the team race. Also competing were Ingrid Varley (35th), Skylar Duchamp (45th), Ava Palamone (47th) and Isabella Ioannou (53th). Also running were Angelina Brush (54th) and Madeyln Catello (56th).

The Franklin Regional boys’ finished in fifth place behind Hempfield, Norwin, Kiski Area and Latrobe.

Leading the way for the Panthers were Nathan Kociela (16th) and Will Weaver (17th).

Others to score were Joshua Matthews (30th), Christian Larson (33rd) and Mason Gray (37th). Others competing were Alex Kuzmkowski (49th) and Eryk Ralston (56th).

Panther golfers fall short

The Franklin Regional girls ended up fourth in the WPIAL Class 3A team golf championship Oct. 13 at Cedarbrook Golf Course.

The Panthers shot a 357 and finished behind Peters Township (328), North Allegheny (330) and Moon (347).

Junior Ali Boyle was the low scorer for the Panthers with an 81. Sophomore Mia Snyder shot an 88 and Cam Alexander an 91.

