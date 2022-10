Groups of Redwood Middle students gather on Redwood’s campus for a weekly meeting at Toga Junior Math Club (TJMC) Tuesdays at 7 p.m. TJMC is the RMS math club taught by high school volunteers. It is split into four groups separated by difficulty: black, blue, green and yellow (listed in decreasing difficulty). Each group covers math-contest related topics throughout the year.

