Newburgh, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mount to host annual Wellness and Recovery conference

Mount Saint Mary College will be hosting the 19th Annual Chris Ashman Wellness and Recovery Conference on Thursday, November 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The conference is open to the public and the cost is $15 per person, which includes breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. The event will be held in Hudson Hall on campus. The Mount is located at 330 Powell Ave., Newburgh, N.Y. Register at www.MyIndependentLiving.org/wellness-conference.
Mount law professor to discuss parent-child privilege

As part of the Investigating Research on Campus (iROC) series at Mount Saint Mary College, Michael Fox, associate professor of Business Law and Pre-Law Advisor, will present “Tell Mom or Dad? Not So Fast! They May be Called to Testify,” on October 27 at 4 p.m. in room 218 of the Dominican Center.
Mount Cybersecurity major lands internship at West Point

Mount Saint Mary College student Jameson Suraci of Hopewell Junction, N.Y., a Cybersecurity major, landed an analyst intern position at West Point Military Academy for the Fall 2022 semester. Suraci is a Cybersecurity Analyst intern, working with software programs such as Microsoft Sentinel and Azure to complete log analytics, as...
